Some folks are trashing Carver Park with tires, paper and other waste

Carver Park in East Columbus has seen better days during its history but could use some help now from people who use the facility at 6665 Hunter Road.
During a visit to the park a month ago, I drove to the east end near the backstop at the baseball field instead of the west side for a birthday celebration. I couldn’t believe that some litter bugs had tossed fast-food wrappers and other items just inside the wood line. Two discarded tires were found in the weeds late Thursday during a second visit.
The displaced litter was enough for a call to Columbus Parks and Recreation director Holli Browder, who is very familiar with people scattering trash not only in Carver Park but other facilities in the city.
“I wouldn’t consider it an extreme problem but it does happen from time to time,” Browder said Friday afternoon.
Browder thought trash problems had been taken care of earlier because she took calls on the complaint. She said her staff takes care of litter as soon as possible.
“We just go in and take care of it and get it cleaned up as soon as possible,” she said.
Browder didn’t know the exact age of the 64-acre park but longtime resident Columbus Councilor Evelyn Turner Pugh said she used to spend time in the park as a child. At 66, she knows that would put the park at more than 50-years old.
“As a teenager, we used to go out there,” Pugh said. “It’s probably older than 50 years . It’s definitely showing its age.”
Although I grew up in Harris County, I recall playing baseball during the summers at the park in the early 1970s. There would be a standing room crowd and the heavy aroma of barbecue on the grills. It would attract people from the nearby counties in the Chattahoochee Valley.
During a March 9 “Let’s Talk With the Mayor” forum at the City Services Center, Pugh asked Mayor Teresa Tomlinson to look at replacing Carver Park in the city’s long range plans.
“It’s no room to expand and you are land-locked,” Turner said of the facility surrounded by residential housing developments. “It needs some expansion and a lot of work.”
Even with limited space, the park still features picnic areas, basketball, baseball, a multipurpose court, fitness trail, walking trail and barbecue grills.
Browder supports a better facility to serve residents. “We are always as a department looking for new park properties in our communities to give people additional recreational opportunities,” she said. “We are always looking for improvements to existing properties. So yes, we would love to have anything along that line.”
In the meantime, Browder said residents can serve as an extra set of eyes and ears to keep all the parks clean. She doesn’t want people confronting anyone dumping tires or trash on the property but residents may call police or the Parks and Recreation Department depending on when the dumping occurs.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
