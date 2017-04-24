Mayor Tomlinson, doctor team up for 1st annual Alzheimer’s women’s luncheon

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and local Alzheimer’s expert, Dr. Jonathan Liss, will be the keynote speakers for the first annual ‘Think Women’ luncheon organized by the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event will be held 12 to 1:30 p.m., May 10, at Green Island Country Club, 6501 Standing Boy Road.
The announcement comes three weeks after Tomlinson and Liss launched the Columbus Memory Project to screen every senior citizen for memory loss and genetic risk of Alzheimer's.
If the three-year initiative is successful, Columbus would be the world’s first city to screen every senior citizen for memory loss and genetic risk of Alzheimer's. The effort is supported by state and local chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, as well as city officials.
Liss, founder of the Columbus Memory Center, will give a scientific and research update on efforts to fight the disease at the May 10 luncheon. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Georgia Chapter of Alzheimer's Association.
“The Alzheimer's Association Georgia Chapter's Think Women is a group of women for women,” according to a news release issued by the organization. “Think Women aims to inspire and lead philanthropic giving while focusing on the overwhelming needs of women facing the devastation of Alzheimer's disease, either as a person living with the disease or as a caregiver. It will also serve to identify female leaders in the community to promote Alzheimer's education and engage in legislative advocacy.”
Tickets to the luncheon are $30 per person. To purchase, contact Christina Vogler at cvogler@alz.org, 404-654-7672 or 706-324-2128.
