April 24, 2017 5:59 PM

Big Bangs: Fort Benning to have heavy weapons fire on main post

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Get ready for some big bangs.

Fort Benning announced today it will be firing the M1A2 Abrams tank on Red Cloud Range as part of the Gainey Cup competition.

The first firing will be during a rehearsal Thursday sometime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

On May 1, several rounds will be fired between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

During those times Dixie Road will be closed as a safety precaution.

The Gainey Cup competition determines the best scout team in the U.S. Military.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

