Pedestrian killed while walking across Fox Run Parkway in Opelika

A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking across Fox Run Parkway Monday night, according to Opelika, Ala., police.
Authorities said they received a call about a crash involving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala and a pedestrian around 9:48 p.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed the Impala was traveling north on Fox Run Parkway. The pedestrian was walking south on Fox Run Parkway, in the northbound right turn lane. The pedestrian entered the roadway in front of the Impala, which caused the Impala to strike the pedestrian, authorities said.
The pedestrian was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.
The crash is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit. Anyone with any additional information should call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous if you wish.
