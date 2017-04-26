District Attorney $18,000 over budget; attributes to witness travel expenses

District Attorney Julia Slater appeared before Columbus Council Tuesday requesting an $18,500 increase in her 2017 budget due to witness travel expenses.
Slater made her case with eight assistant DA’s sitting in the front row of the council chamber. She said the costs associated with bringing experts and other witnesses back to Columbus for court appearances have increased this year.
“I brought some assistant DA’s with me in case you have any questions about how important it is for us to have expert witnesses, and fact witnesses, including victims, eyewitnesses to crimes, victims’ parents, survivors (in court),” she said. “... This is an expense that we just cannot go without.”
The Randall Keller trial, which resulted in a guilty verdict for the murder of his2-year-old stepson, was particularly expensive, costing the department an extra $10,000 in travel expense due to trial delays, Slater said.
The trial was originally set for September and the department purchased airplane tickets, made Groome Transportation reservations and booked hotels for seven witnesses residing in Washington State. But three days before the trial was set to begin, the judge granted the defense’s request for a continuance, Slater said. The trial was rescheduled for March 6, and all the witnesses were flown in that weekend.
“This particular case we had to fly the witnesses in two sets because there was someone in one set that couldn’t even have visual contact with someone in another set,” she said. “So they had to be at airports at different times. They couldn’t take Groome together; they couldn’t stay in the same hotel.”
But the judge granted the defense’s request for another continuance after the witnesses were flown in, which resulted in extended travel arrangements for a few days. And then another continuance was granted pushing the trial date to April 17.
The witnesses were flown back to Washington State, and then flown back to Columbus for the April 17 date.
Slater said the expenses for the travel if the case was tried in September would’ve amounted to $ 4,650, but it cost the department $15,643 because of all the delays.
The DA’s FY2017 budget includes $7,000 for such expenses, she explained. But the department has already spent $30,026 on hotels, Groome transportation and other accommodations for witnesses. The anticipated overage is $24,500. The department has come up with a few thousand dollars to offset some of the expenses, but it’s not enough, Slater said.
“We have looked carefully to come up with any $5, $10, that we can come up with anywhere in the budget,” she said. “We came up with $6,000, but we’re still $18,000 short. And we actually have nothing left to pull out of the budget this year.”
Until this year, the department was able to use salary savings for budget overages, but that changed in January when Columbus Council adopted a resolution requiring that all salary savings be returned to the General Fund Reserves.
“I understand that Council has made that decision but that has had a huge impact on my budget,” Slater said.
She said other cases that cost the city travel expenses this year included:
- State v. Dundell Cash for murder, aggravated assault, firearms, etc.; witnesses brought in from California, New Jersey, Texas, $3,878.
- State v. Vince Harris for murder; witnesses brought in from California, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, $ 3,350.
- State v. Pagones Fambrough for aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy; witnesses brought in from Hawaii, $ 3,190
- State v. Ulysses Wiggins for murder and aggravated assault; expert witnesses out of town, $ 1,985
- State v. Zachery Holdon for manslaughter and aggravated assault; witnesses brought in from Illinois, $ 1,556.
Slater said personnel expenses make up 95 percent of her budget. Her office achieved a salary savings of $ 52,254.82 in FY2017 by not filling some assistant DA positions. She said the savings amounted to 3 percent of the DA’s total personnel budget. The requested increase amounts to about 1 percent of the total budget.
In the end, councilors approved Slater’s budget increase with a unanimous vote, and thanked her for her service.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments