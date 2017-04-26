Sheriff Tompkins renegotiates contracts signed by Darr to slash expenses

Sheriff Donna Tompkins started the first budget season of her tenure assuring Mayor Teresa Tomlinson that she is doing everything she can to cut expenses.
“As promised, I have been reviewing contracts and operations in order to identify potential cost saving opportunities, as well as the potential to increase revenue streams,” Tompkins wrote in a letter to the mayor dated April. 17. In the correspondence, the sheriff went on to outline changes already in the works.
They included, among other things, the renegotiation of several contracts signed by former Sheriff John Darr, which is expected to save hundreds of thousands of dollars, the new sheriff said.
Darr left office in January after losing to Tompkins in a 2016 run-off election. Before the defeat, he had sued the city over budgeting issues, arguing that the budget set by elected officials had hindered his ability to fulfill his constitutional duties. Tompkins has dismissed the lawsuit since being elected to office, and has started out on good terms with the mayor and other city officials.
In her letter to Tomlinson, Tompkins said she is in favor of eliminating gap-time, an overtime policy that the mayor has already cut in her recommended budget. Other changes already in progress include:
- · The renegotiation of an amended contract with Bealls Communication Group that Darr signed before leaving office. The contract included a reduction in the commission paid to the city for the inmate phone system from 53 percent to 28 percent. Tompkins said she would not honor the terms of the amended contract and has requested that an attorney notify the company. She said returning to the 53 percent commission would generate about $244,000 annually.
- · The reduction in the cost to replace the inmate visitation system at the county jail. Darr signed an amended contract to have the system replaced for $657,606, according to Tompkins. She has renegotiated the amount with Lightspeed Data Links, which has purchased the inmate visitation system portion of the business from Bealls for a savings of $161,912. The money will be paid over a four-year period with funds from the Georgia Municipal Association and LOST.
- · The reduction of pharmaceutical expenses, which were funded at $918,910 in FY2017. Tompkins said she is close to finalizing an agreement with medical provider CCS that would reduce those costs by 10 to 12 percent.
- · A change to the current pay structure for bailiffs and reserves, which is based on a pay rate of $75 for a five-hour session. The sheriff plans to eliminate the session method and institute a policy of $15 per hour, saving the department about $200,000 annually.
- · Renegotiation of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Muscogee County School District for enforcing violations associated with passing a school bus that’s picking up or discharging students. Based on the 2012 MOU, MCSD would share proceeds of the program with the American Traffic Solutions, and the sheriff‘s office would receive 10 percent for processing and verification of violations. Tompkins is renegotiating for a 50-50 split of the amount that the district receives, which is projected to generate $90,000 annually.
