Sheriff Tompkins renegotiates contracts signed by Darr to slash expenses

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:50 Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus Pause 0:47 District Attorney Julia Slater explains why her department is $18,000 over budget 2:23 Hundreds wait in line at Chipper Jones book signing 2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q." 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 1:15 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 26 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

When Donna Tompkins won a gender discrimination lawsuit against then-Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr in 2013, she had no idea that she would one day sit in his seat. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer