Columbus Golf Authority seeks public-private partnership to replace Bull Creek clubhouse

The latest effort to tap the reservoir of public-private partnerships that have gained Columbus a statewide reputation for civic willingness to support worthy projects is now getting underway.

The city that gathered private money to supplement government funds for projects such as The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Columbus State University and Cooper Creek Tennis Center is about to be asked to share its generosity to replace the deteriorating 45-year-old Bull Creek Golf Course clubhouse.

To launch the effort, the Columbus Golf Authority met on Tuesday to organize a committee and to discuss the project with Columbus Councilor Judy Thomas.

“We’re launching a campaign of fund-raising for a new clubhouse,” said Authority Chairman Jeff Blankenship. “We’re going to try to raise at least $1 million and get the city to help us.”

“I agree something needs to be done,” Thomas said. “This facility is one of the premier courses in the area and we need to enhance it. … I also know one thing the city has got to be interested in is what is going to be the return, and with a clubhouse that could attract tournaments from all over the United States, I don’t see a problem with return on investment.”

The city’s own assessment of the course has previously found the clubhouse deficient in many ways.

“The overall appearance of the clubhouse is dismal and functionally does not promote a quality customer experience. ...“ concluded the March 2013 report of the eight-member city assessment committee that included an assistant city manager and the city’s finance director. “The lack of investment in the appearance and functionality of the building is a customer service issue that should be addressed.”

Thomas said the city’s financial position would preclude any hope of funding for a clubhouse replacement project for at least the coming fiscal year, but she said it is possible future dollars designated for infrastructure could be designated to assist in such a venture, perhaps by 2019.

“This is a city facility and we ought to be doing it 100 percent, but we cannot,” Thomas said, agreeing that a public-private partnership so successful for other local efforts is an approach that could lead to a good outcome for the golf course.

“We need to start putting this in the pot,” said Thomas, urging the authority members to prepare a presentation for councilors setting forth the need for a new facility.

Authority member Ricky Wright, who is chairing the funding panel, said business and civic leaders in Columbus know very well how important an investment Bull Creek Golf Course is in attracting industrial prospects as well as providing an important recreation outlet for its citizens. The panel will be seeking support from key leaders and groups for assistance in funding a partnership plan for a new clubhouse, he said.

Authority member Dayton Preston said industrial prospects realize a good, public golf course is an important element in its assessment of what a community can offer its employees and their families. With a 36-hole golf course recognized as one of the finest in the region, allowing an inefficient, deteriorating and outdated clubhouse to represent the city is a mistake the city cannot afford to make, he said.

“I don’t think the majority of councilors really recognize the value this golf course has in bringing industry to the city,” said Preston.

Senior Muscogee Superior Court Judge John Allen, also an authority member, said the golf course is a recreation asset to the city that adds greatly to the quality of life in the community. In addition to emphasizing the importance of enhancement of the facility, the appeal for funding must also show what the city will lose if it is not properly maintained.

Director of Golf John Milam said the golf course provides more than 70,000 rounds of golf in its current condition, but a facility capable of handling more and larger tournaments and outings would be a significant factor in providing even better results.

The authority concluded its meeting with Thomas assuring members she will seek support of other councilors for a public-private plan to replace the aging clubhouse.

Authority members indicated efforts to prepare a campaign reaching out to citizens, business and industry leaders for support will begin immediately. Each authority member has pledged personal funds to kick off the campaign.