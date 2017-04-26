Columbus resident complains of junk, rodents and tarp in neighbor’s backyard

When Lisa Ramsey stands at her kitchen sink or opens the blinds in her Columbus home, she sees a yard littered with bedding, clothes, bicycles, old furniture and other solid waste. Sometimes the pile is so high that she can see it over her six-foot fence.
The unsightly mess — some of it covered with blue tarp — belongs to a neighbor whose lot abuts Ramsey’s property. It has become a breeding ground for rodents, snakes, possums and mosquitoes, she said Wednesday from the Winchester subdivision where she has lived for 20 years. And neighbors want the city to do something about it.
The property at 4913 Hampshire Avenue abuts four properties located on Wessex Drive, Hampshire Avenue and Woodruff Road. It has become a threat to the entire neighborhood, said Ramsey and other neighbors.
“We can’t even sit in our yards and enjoy our properties because of the impact of this one property,” she said. “This house is affecting not only the four properties that are attached to it but multiple streets in our neighborhood. It is also affecting the selling of homes that have a direct view to this street. They’re not able to sell their homes, because people don’t want to move in and live next door to this.”
So on Tuesday, Ramsey appeared before council accompanied by 13 neighbors. She showed pictures of old mattresses, a television set, tarp and other items strewn across the front lawn, and she pleaded for the city’s help cleaning up the property. She wants a city ordinance changed so solid waste is prohibited in back as well as front yards.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said solid waste is not allowed on front yards and asked city officials if the property owner had received any citations. She requested a full report. “I don’t know what’s going on, and we’re going to find out,” she said.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley said the property owner, James Dileshaw, has been cited by code enforcement officials and a court date is scheduled for May 3.
Councilor Walker Garrett said there are similar problems with solid waste not only in the Winchester subdivision, but also in Bibb City, Beallwood and other neighborhoods. He said property values are being affected, which could impact the city’s tax rolls.
“We need to do something about it quick, because it’s making our city look worse,” he said. “And all that is associated with crime and other things, too.”
Ramsey said the subdivision was built in 1959, and most neighbors take pride in their homes. She is part of a group that took a vacant lot and turned it into a community garden. She said the neighborhood has a ministry that offers to cut grass and clip bushes for elderly and disabled neighbors free of charge. They approached the neighbor in the littered property twice last summer, and he wouldn’t accept their help.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
