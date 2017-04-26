Muscogee County School Board chairwoman is an ‘Inspiring Mother of Georgia’

Muscogee County School Board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green is among the six 2017 Inspiring Mothers of Georgia, selected by Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, a nonprofit organization working to improve maternal and infant health.
"We are so privileged to honor Ms. Hugley Green for her incredible contributions to the Columbus community, as well as to her family," HMHB executive director Elise Blasingame said in a news release Wednesday. "We received nominations from all over the state, and the women we read about blew us away. After a thorough blind-review of all nominees, the stories shared about Ms. Hugley Green and her work to support children and families through the school board really stood out to the selection committee."
Green and the five other winners will be honored during the HMHB luncheon Sunday, 1-3 p.m., at the Emory Conference Center Hotel in Atlanta. Also scheduled to be honored are Georgia first lady Sandra Deal and former first ladies Mary Perdue, Shirley Miller, Marie Barnes, Rosalynn Carter and Mary Beth Busbee (in memoriam) for their advocacy to improve maternal and infant health in the state during their careers.
"I'm honored to share this opportunity with other mothers balancing the responsibility of family and community," Green said in the news release. "We are fortunate to have the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies coalition to advocate local and state government for over 34,000 Georgians each year to improve health outcomes for women and children."
In an email Wednesday evening replying to the Ledger-Enquirer’s questions, Blasingame said 31 complete applications were received via the HMHB website from Jan. 15 through Feb. 10. Green’s sister-in-law, state Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, nominated her.
Blasingame shared two unattributed quotes from the nomination packet:
▪ "As an elected official and board member, Pat shows strength standing up for the issues that are most important to the families she represents. She is an independent thinker. Pat’s willingness to help others shines in her pursuits volunteering with the community. She volunteers with numerous civic and community group including the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, her church, and her sorority. She has sponsored college fairs for high school student and community events to teach youth how to interface with the police."
▪ "Pat is a mother that not only looks out for her children, but for the other children in the community. For the last 12 years, she has been a member of the school board, and in her capacity she stands up for the interests of children each and every single day."
The selection committee, Blasingame said, comprised HMHB members who read the applications with the nominee’s name redacted. The nominees were scored on a rubric including how well they embody the characteristics of strength, kindness, caring, sacrifice and generosity, she said.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments