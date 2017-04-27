Metro Columbus unemployment rate declines

The Columbus metro area unemployment rate declined from 6.5 percent in February to 5.8 percent in March.
The Georgia Department of Labor made the announcement Thursday morning.
In March 2016, the rate was 6.5 percent.
The department said the rate declined because more people became employed and employers contine to add jobs and lay off fewer workers.
The number of employed residents increased by 633 to 117,253 as the labor force fell by 275 to 124,426. The labor force consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed but actively looking for jobs.
The number of jobs increased by 500 to 120,900. The job growth came in leisure and hospitality, wholesale trade, and the goods-producing sector which includes manufacturing and construction.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance, a measure of new layoffs, declined by 74 to 798.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
