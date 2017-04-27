Columbus police release details about fatal crash that ejected 2 from car

Columbus police said the 44-year-old driver killed in the April 20 crash on Buena Vista Road was speeding when he wrecked near Patrica Drive.
Officers said they were called to the scene around 10:46 p.m. April 20 to investigate the single-vehicle collision. They found the two occupants on the scene and determined that they had been ejected from the vehicle.
Donnie Jermaine Sims, the driver, was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma on the scene at 11:30 p.m. The passenger was transported to the Midtown Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital by Thursday morning.
Authorities said Sims was headed southeast on Buena Vista Road in a 1992 Chevrolet Camaro RS. He was in the left lane between Eastwood Drive and Patricia Drive when he lost control of the vehicle for some unknown reason, according to a police report.
The vehicle rotated clockwise before crossing the center lane and both northwest lanes. The passenger side struck the curb on near Buena Vista Road.
The Chevrolet continued to head north, sliding sideways up a hill. Its rear bumper struck a tree, causing the vehicle to continue spinning in a counter clockwise motion before stopping in a driveway in the 5200 block of Buena Vista Road.
In the report, police stated that driver exceeded the 35 mph speed limit, and that was a contributing factor of the crash. Officials have yet to say how fast he was going at the time.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
