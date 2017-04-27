Local

Local veteran chosen for deep sea fishing adventure

By Larry Gierer

Freedom Alliance is sending a local veteran to Cabo San Lucas, a city on the tip of southern Mexico, for a deep sea fishing adventure.

Chosen for the trip is medically retired Cpl. Josh McCart of Smiths Station, Ala.,

He and six others chosen by Freedom Alliance, a nonprofit organization that supports injured service members and their families, will be on the the therapeutic outdoor trip April 28-30.

The trip is co-sponsored by loanDepot.

A press release says the veterans will be aboard Bad Company, the world’s most successful professional deep sea fishing tournament-rigged yacht.

McCart lost his right hand during a second deployment to Iraq in 2007, after an improvised explosive device detonated. He served a total of five years in the Army.

The trip is part of Freedome Alliance’s outdoor adventures program which provides injured troops and veterans with recreational therapy that improves the rehabilitation and aids in the transition back into civilian life.

The excursion will be filmed by a national lifestyle documentary broadcast team and is set to air on “Destination Baja Sur” a travel series on the World Fishing Network.

