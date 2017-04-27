Relay for Life begins Friday night in Columbus

Gene Hull, a captain with Columbus Fire & Emergency Services, will put on his gear Friday night and walk around the inside of A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
He won’t be alone.
Numerous other cancer survivors will be with him as the 14-hour American Cancer Society Relay for Life for Muscogee County begins.
And he will not be the only member of the fire department participating.
Throughout the evening and early morning, members of the Columbus Firefighters Association will also walk in support of Hull and others who have had to battle the dread disease.
“It is my family of firefighters who have always been there for me,” Hull said.
Cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and community members will unite at the annual event with activities starting at 7 p.m.
Numerous teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the relay then members of each team take turns walking or running around the track.
Hull is captain of the firefighters team.
Besides a survivors lap, in which Hull will be participating, other activities include a caregivers lap and also a luminaria ceremony remembering those who died from cancer.
There will plenty of food and entertainment and anyone interested in helping the cause is invited to attend.
Hull has battled cancer twice. In 1989, he had malignant melanoma. He beat that skin cancer but in 2006 was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer, synovial sarcoma, which led to the amputation of his right arm and collarbone.
He is now works in the fire department’s training division.
Hull had chemotherapy and underwent radiation treatment in addition to several surgeries.
The 57-year-old firefighter said despite the hardships he feels “blessed.”
He recalled when he heard he had cancer. “It is like time stands still,” he said. “The diagnosis changes your world.”
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, educate people about how to reduce their risk for cancer or detect it early when it’s the easiest to treat, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.
Hull said the work the American Cancer Society does is more than help fund research but aids those who have the disease live a normal life.
“Cancer is devastating to the human body and the American Cancer Society is there helping people in numerous ways. It needs our support,” he said.
For more information on the event call 706-324-4593.
