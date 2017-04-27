Should Claflin school go back to the Feds? Councilors consider issue — again

Two years after abandoning its plans to revert Claflin to the federal government, Columbus Council is again debating the issue.
The discussion erupted Tuesday during a presentation by City Community Reinvestment Director Laura Johnson, who updated council on a developer’s plans to convert the old school building into affordable housing and an educational center.
Johnson outlined changes that would have to be made to the city’s lease agreement with Friends of Historic Claflin for a developer to move forward with plans to build 44 housing units on the Fifth Avenue site. She said Oracle Consulting, a company that specializes in developing historical sites for reuse, faces a May 25 deadline to submit an application for low-income tax credits needed for the project. Changes to the agreement would include adding the affordable housing component, extending the lease from 20 to 45 years, and changing the zoning from LMI to UPT.
But some councilors said they were nervous about moving forward because of a federal deed restriction limiting its use to public education. Councilor Judy Thomas read from the deed at Tuesday’s meeting, expressing concern about the project.
“... My concern is we go into all of this, we do all of this, they get this building fixed or built, and the federal government says to us , ‘Uh uh, no, no, no. This is what it says — only for a public school,’” she said. “... I am very concerned that there is no one that I have been told, to date, who has talked with anyone at the federal level about this issue.
“And I will tell you that what I would be much more comfortable in doing is, quite frankly, giving this back to the federal government and then working with Oracle and Friends of Historic Claflin to get them to lift that deed restriction,” she said. “... This makes me very nervous and I want to do whatever we can to make this happen, but I don’t think we can do it by May the whatever date. That’s entirely too fast. A 45-year-lease at a dollar a year? That’s a concern to me.”
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said she had concerns about redevelopment of the property when the city first grappled with the deed restriction.
“I thought at the time — but didn’t know, obviously — that it might have been better just to give it to the federal government a few years ago and let them lift it and then we would all be relieved from this,” she said. “... It’s seems like if we could get that restriction lifted, we’d be off to the races. It’s been two years well-intended, but I wonder if we should not have gone to the federal government first.”
Councilor Evelyn Turner-Pugh felt differently. She said the discussion reminded her of a conversation that council recently had about the Liberty District.
“That school has been sitting there, and sitting there, and it’s been going to hell in a hand basket,” she said. “When the school district had it for a school they didn’t take care of the building. We know that nobody’s going to go down there and put a school down there. We can sit here and talk about what the deed says, what we need to talk about is what we need to do to get the deed changed.
“And we need to stop talking, get our congressman involved in it and see what we can do to have it changed. If we have to give it back to the feds, then give it back to the feds. But we don’t have any money to put in there, and it’s just going to sit on that corner and continue to go down.”
City Manager Isaiah Hugley said renovations for the affordable housing aspect of the project wouldn’t occur if the restrictions remain in place. He said Oracle has agreed to move forward knowing that they could lose a $100,000 investment if the deed restriction is not lifted, but the company has said it’s willing to take the risk.
Scott Henry, Oracles’ acquisition director, said the company has had a conversation with the National Park Service and the federal government doesn’t appear to have a strong opinion on the issue.
“We’re pretty confident that we’ll get to the finish line,” he said. “But we do want to meet this May 25 deadline so that we can secure the financing. If for some reason we go down the path and spend our money on all the due diligence costs, and we’re wrong and it turns out we can’t remove the deed restriction, then it’s our risk our loss. But we believe in this project. We believe this building should be saved. We think we’re in a unique position to be able to do that and we’re willing to take the risk.”
Assistant City Attorney Lucy Sheftall made a similar argument. “The federal government is the decision-maker and we never intended on proceeding without reassurances from the federal government and we think it’s reasonable to expect that those can be obtained,” she said. “And mainly, Oracle is willing to bear the risk of giving the time to do that.”
Other councilors and the mayor expressed concern about how the housing component of the project came about.
“... In my understanding, it started out in a whole different direction and now we’re at a whole different point and we’re being placed in a situation where we’ve got to make some quick decisions with time running,” said Councilor Glenn Davis. “That’s what makes me uncomfortable. ... My instinct tells me we have to slow down a little bit.”
Councilor Mike Baker said he was concerned about a Memorandum of Understanding between FHC and Oracle, which was signed on Feb. 8. He wanted to know why council didn’t learn about it until the April 25 meeting. Hugley said the city’s lease with FHC prohibits a third party agreement with FHC and the city won’t acknowledge it.
Tomlinson said city staff is very concerned about not being the direct contact with the developer, and encouraged them to speak up at the meeting. She officials were also surprised to learn that the Rev. Richard Jessie had made contact with the National Park Service about the deed without the city’s knowledge.
“Not that we don’t want to work to figure this out, but you’re asking us to agree to something and we’re working through somebody who is not affiliated with our government, and who does not work for the city manager,” she said.
Hugley said if the project moves forward the city would maintain control through changes to the lease agreement. The amendments would:
- Allow the city to replace FHC with another nonprofit of governmental agency mutually agreed upon by the City and developer to carry-out the educational component if FHC is non-compliant with the agreement.
- Require FHC to submit annual audits prepared by a CPA, financial statements, tax returns and an event calendar outlining the educational programs being offered throughout the year.
- Include monitoring of FHC activities on the site and annual updates to council
Henderson said he shared all of the concerns but would like to see the Oracle project move forward. He recommended that the city contact Bishop’s office put the deed restriction issue on fast-track. He also required clarity on what risks the city may face with the project.
Henderson, Thomas, Davis and Turner-Pugh asked the city to get Congressman Sanford Bishop involved to help with lifting the restriction.
“... At the end of the day, what’s good for the community?” Henderson said of the Oracle project. “If we can get it done and we don’t have any risk, and we can improve an area of town, and provide for some quality housing at a below market rate simply because he’s able to sell some tax credits to a private investor? You know, why not give it a shot?”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521
