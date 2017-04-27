Should Claflin school go back to the Feds? Councilors consider issue — again

1:56 Lisa Ramsey talks about solid waste in her neighbor's yard Pause

1:06 Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list"

0:27 Time Lapse: Watch as the storm front moves into Columbus

2:35 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 27 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River

2:33 Environmental testing at historic Claflin school

1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board

3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder