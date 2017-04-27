New YMCA director in Columbus wants more outreach

When David Reeves talks about expansion, he is not referring to building more facilities.
Instead, the new CEO and president of the YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus is referring to the organization doing more outreach.
“The board and I want to expand our services outside the four walls,” Reeves said. “The board is very interested in being a beacon for the community.”
He gave an example:
“How can we get to teens who are high risk? How do we work with them to give them alternatives to gangs, violence and crime ”
He wants the YMCA to provide services to seniors who can’t get to a YMCA branch.
Reeves is eager for the YMCA, which receives funding from the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, to partner with local organizations to accomplish the service mission. He is looking for community activities the YMCA can enhance. He did plenty of that at his previous location.
Reeves has been on the job here for three weeks. He replaced David Steele, who died in October. Steele had led the YMCA since 1992.
The 54-year-old YMCA veteran has worked with the YMCA for 30 years, the past dozen years directing the program in Jackson, Miss. He has had stops in Dallas and Nashville.
Reeves is a Texas native and earned a degree in recreation management from Texas Tech University.
Before coming to work full-time with the YMCA, he worked for the Department of Defense in Guam. He was with the directorate of morale, welfare and recreation, where he helped Navy dependents.
He has three grown children, none of whom are here with him.
About the move, Reeves said he was ready for a change.
He said a lot of good things are going on in Columbus and called the city a “land of opportunity.”
“I think it will be a great experience,” he said.
He enjoys kayaking and golf, so what is offered here in those areas had to make Columbus inviting.
He said in his time here he has already found Columbus to be a generous and growing community and has discovered the YMCA is very well received.
Reeves smiled and said he would not feel comfortable behind a pulpit but considers the YMCA as “my ministry.”
“The YMCA’s mission is helping everybody reach their God-given potential,” he said.
He is impressed with the quality of the local YMCA facilities, the John P. Thayer YMCA downtown, the D.A. Turner YMCA on Warm Springs Road, and the A.J. McClung YMCA on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, as well, as wellness centers at Aflac and TSYS.
Reeves said more marketing of the YMCA is needed.
“We need to let people know what we have,” he said.
And he likes what the YMCA offers.
He mentioned children’s day care programs and is proud of activities for seniors. Though, the YMCA is more than fitness center — basketball, weight lifting, rock climbing, swimming, racquetball, yoga, spin classes and Tae Kwon Do are just a few of the activities offered.
“We are a place where families can come and do positive things together,” he said.
He feels there is something exceptional about the YMCA.
“A big part of our mission is relationships. That is one way we may be different from other places. We encourage those relationships to form a bond,” Reeves said. “That is one of the things that makes the YMCA special.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments