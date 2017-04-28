Columbus man seriously injured after being struck by car on Brown Avenue

A 68-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being struck by a car Thursday afternoon on Brown Avenue, according to Columbus police.
He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.
Columbus police said they were called to the 700 block of Brown Avenue around 4:57 p.m. Thursday to investigate a wreck near Amos Street involving a 68-year-old pedestrian.
According to a police report, a 29-year-old Columbus man was headed south on Brown Avenue in a 2006 Pontiac G6 while the pedestrian was working on a water meter in a parking lot in the 700 block.
The driver said he was traveling south when he saw a red car stopped in the roadway, so he swerved to the right and drove into the parking lot to avoid hitting the vehicle. That’s when the front of the Pontiac struck the 68-year-old, who was kneeling at the water meter at the time, according to police.
