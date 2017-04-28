Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer to speak at Jim Blanchard Forum

Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer - known for her critically acclaimed performances in the “The Help”, “Hidden Figures” and other movies - will be one of the featured keynote speakers at the 2017 Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum, event organizers announced Friday.
The two-day event, hosted by the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University, will be held Aug. 28 to 29 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
“A veteran character actress and one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents, Spencer has become a familiar fixture on both television and the silver screen,” read a news release issued by the organization.
Spencer, a native of Montgomery, Ala., is a graduate of Auburn University. Her first on-screen performance was in A Time to Kill, a film adaptation of the popular John Grisham novel. In DreamWork’s feature film “The Help,” she played Minny, which won her the 2012 Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, SAG Award and Broadcast Film Critic’s Choice Award, among numerous other accolades.
In 2016, Spencer starred in “Hidden Figures,” alongside Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe. The film documented the untold story of female African-American mathematicians who were critical to NASA’s success in the 1960s. For that role, Spencer received a second Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She also was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance.
Other guest speakers at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Conference will include Ron Clark, "America's Educator" and best-selling author; Dan Rose, Vice President of Partnerships, Facebook; John O'Leary, inspirational best-selling author; David Perdue, US Senator and former Fortune 500 CEO; Chris Conlee, author and lead pastor, Highpoint Church; and Eric Wesley, Commanding General, US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.
The community can submit questions to Spencer about leadership and career ahead of time by emailing them to jblf@columbusstate.edu, according to the news release. Tickets, tables and sponsorships are available at www.JBLF.org.
