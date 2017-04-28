This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | April 22 -- April 28

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list" Pause 3:24 New YMCA President/CEO David Reeves talks plans, mission 1:56 Lisa Ramsey talks about solid waste in her neighbor's yard 0:50 Houlihan's introduces vegetable-centric 'Inspiralized' menu 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 3:15 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 28 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Defense counsel for Xzavaien Jones, accused killer in the March 2016 murder of Anthony Meredith at Peachtree Mall, tells the jury that witnesses who identified his client got it wrong. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer