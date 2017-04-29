Lawsuits are gone, but mayor’s recommended budget still squeezes departments

The Columbus Consolidated Government’s budgeting process has been a rocky road in recent years as some department heads complained of insufficient funds to adequately perform their duties.
This time around, many expect the process to go smoother due to the defeat of former Sheriff John Darr and former Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce in the 2016 elections, along with the elimination of lawsuits filed by those two officials, as well as Marshal Greg Countryman and Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton-Bishop.
But even in what appears to be a more cordial climate funds are still in short supply, city officials said. And there are many departments struggling with personnel and capital needs even as city revenues decline.
We have rejected all department and office funding requests with few exceptions.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson
On Tuesday, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson presented Columbus Council with a $268 million operating budget that would reduce the city’s spending by about 1 percent for fiscal year 2018. Her presentation kicked off the budget process, which will continue with budget hearings beginning May 2 from 2 to 5 p.m., prior to the city’s regularly scheduled proclamation meeting.
“There will be, no doubt, changes to this budget,” the mayor said while presenting the seventh budget of her administration. “And there will be additional information that comes to council as department heads and office holders come forward and plead their case, because not everything could make it in to this recommended budget.
“... We have rejected all department and office capital requests from the general fund, with limited capital expenditures being allowed from the OLOST fund and other funding sources,” she said, highlighting details from the budget. “We have rejected all non-budget neutral department and office personnel-related requests with few exceptions. We have rejected all department and office funding requests with few exceptions.”
So how much would the four departments involved in the lawsuits get under the mayor’s recommended budget? Here’s a quick overview:
- Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff Donna Tompkins would receive $28.4 million to perform her duties, an increase of about 3 percent from the $27.6 million that Darr received in FY2017. Pay reform is included in the recommended FY2018 budget, which increases personnel expenses, according to information provided by the city. There’s also a slight increase in the sheriff’s recommended operating budget due to contractual obligations at the jail. Money allocated for jail related capital outlay projects would jump 67 percent from $250,000 in 2017 to $417,000 in 2018 .
- Clerk of Municipal Court: Clerk Vivivan Creighton-Bishop would receive $834,231, a decrease of about $2,600. The allocation for personnel services decreased from FY2017 because due to changes in the city’s contribution to for health insurance and pension, according to city officials.
- Clerk of Superior Court: Clerk Ann Hardman would receive $1.9 million, which is about $5,700 more than Pierce received in FY2017. A new OLOST position is included in the recommended budget, but the operating budget remained the same $86,403.
- Marshal’s Office: Marshal Greg Countryman would receive $1.4 million, a 1.4 percent decrease from last year’s adopted budget. The allocation for personnel services decreased from FY2017 due to changes in the city’s contribution for health insurance and benefits. However, the mayor’s recommended budget includes a 7 percent increase in the marshal’ operating budget as well as $2,200 for an approved capital outlay project.
