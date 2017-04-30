Fort Benning soldiers serenade waitress on her last day of work at restaurant

Amy Davis never dreamed she would be serenaded on her final day as a waitress at Flip Side Burgers & Tacos.
It was Friday at the popular downtown restaurant when a group of seven soldiers finishing their meal asked Davis if they could sing to her.
She responded that it would be fine.
The men then broke into song doing “Under the Boardwalk,” made famous by The Drifters in 1964.
“I was shocked,” Davis said. “I never anticipated they would sing a song a cappella. I thought they were just going to sing along with the music we had playing in the restaurant.”
The restaurant is modeled after an old record store and the side dishes on the menu, such as sweet potato fries and black beans, are called backup singers.
“They really sang well,” Davis said of the soldiers. “At first, I didn’t know what to do, then I started dancing. I think everybody in the restaurant pulled out a camera.”
She said it made for a fun day.
Owner Mark Jones said he has received a lot of positive reaction from a video of the event posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
That video came from a Synovus worker Dawn Hill of Columbus, who was there eating.
“I heard some humming and then they started to sing,” she said. “I really enjoyed it, and at the end everyone was clapping. I don’t know if they were in a chorus but you could tell these guys had sung together before.”
She said it is the type of thing that makes Columbus a great place to live.
“You see military all over, but I had never seen something like that.”
“It was great to watch (the video). I wish I had been there,” Jones said. “ It could not have happened to nicer person than Amy.”
