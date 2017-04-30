Fort Benning soldiers serenade waitress on her last day of work at restaurant

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda." Pause 1:47 Amazing Grace filled the quiet stadium for the luminaria ceremony at the 2017 Relay for life 1:55 Fort Benning soldiers serenade waitress on her final day of work at downtown restaurant 2:06 Sunday Interview: Judge Mary Buckner 1:12 Grandparents of homicide victim Jakorbin King speak out 0:51 Take a tour of Suzanne Reed Fine's art studio 5:35 31 years later, Ranger Keith Landry receives the tab 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 1:56 Attorney describes caregiver accused of abusing woman as 'good person' 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Amy Davis never dreamed she would be serenaded on her final day as a waitress at Flip Side Burgers & Tacos. Then a group of seven Fort Benning soldiers finished their meals and asked Davis if they could sing to her. Courtesy of Dawn Reynolds Hill