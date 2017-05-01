Local

May 01, 2017 6:43 AM

Opelika man, 71, dies in kayaking incident on Coosa River

By Sarah Robinson

A 71-year-old Opelika man died on Sunday after a kayaking incident on the Coosa River, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Charles Reid Cloninger Jr., who was operating the vessel, was pronounced dead at Elmore Community Hospital.

Authorities said Cloninger was on the river when he somehow became displaced from the kayak. Moments later, a bystander grabbed him from the water near Gold Star Park in Wetumpka, Ala.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers from the Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.

  Comments  

