CSU has named a new university police chief

Mark Lott, has been named university police chief at Columbus State University.
Lott has held the position on an interim basis since the fall.
Lott is replacing Rus Drew who left for another position.
The new chief has served as assistant chief at CSU since 2006.
He is a 30-year law enforcement veteran. Before coming to CSU he was an investigator with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a deputy marshal with the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office.
In a news release, CSU president Chris Markwood said, “Chief Lott is well respected in Columbus and throughout the state. He understands that the safety of our campus and the CSU family is of the utmost importance.”
Lott oversees a that currently employs 24 sworn officers and 10 security personnel. CSU has 8,400 students and 800 employees.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments