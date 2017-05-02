Local

May 02, 2017 8:19 AM

Man dies after being run over by trailer at LaGrange drag strip

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 57-year-old Bowdon, Georgia, man died Sunday night after being run over by a car trailer at the LaGrange Drag Strip, according to a news release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Rickey Boyd was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies and emergency personnel were called on the LaGrange Drag Strip at 123 Heard Road around 6:16 p.m. Sunday to investigate a wreck. On the scene, officials determined that a car trailer that was being pulled by a truck ran over Boyd.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

