Inspirational table given to East Columbus Boys & Girls Club

Drew Barwick’s favorite quote comes from Harry Potter.
“Working hard is important. But there is something that matters even more: believing in yourself.”
It is one of the inspiring messages written on a wooden table Barwick delivered to the East Columbus Boys & Girls Club Monday.
Along with Barwick, representing Artahoochee, a community volunteer organization supporting local artists, were Jill Christensen and Raijeim Douglas.
Christensen said the gift was part of the organization’s focus on service and community. “Kids don’t have enough art in their lives,” she said.
“I bought the table at a thrift store and then spray painted it,” Barwick said.
Following that, visitors to First Friday Art Walk in Columbus were asked to write inspirational messages on it for the children.
Most were something such as “let your love shine on.”
When the table was presented to the club, Barwick gave markers to the children and asked them to write their own inspirational messages.
“Write on it. Draw on it. Make this table your own,” Barwick told them.
“It’s staying here. It’s yours,” added Christensen.
The children then wrote on the top of the table, the legs and even in a drawer.
“I hope it will lift their spirits,” Barwick said.
