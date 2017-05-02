Local

May 02, 2017 3:06 PM

St. Francis offers free programs focusing on women’s health

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Women’s health will be the focus of free programs offered by St. Francis Hospital in May.

On May 8, a program, “For Women Only” will be held in the Sara Ruth Carroll Auditorium at the hospital on Manchester Expressway.

Gynecologic oncologist Dr. Gregory Sfakianos will talk about the top five gynecologic cancers, which are ovarian, cervical, uterine, vaginal and vulvar.

The program is at 7 p.m.

In the same location and time on May 15, Dr. Chuck Scarborough will lead a program, “Be Your Own Breast Friend.”

The breast surgeon will talk about preventing and detecting breast cancer. Tours of the breast center will be offered.

On May 22 at noon, the “Mind Over Bladder” program will be held in the Butler Pavilion Lecture Hall.

Physical therapists Joanne O’Conner and Lindsay Newcomb will discuss pelvic floor dysfunction.

Due to limited space, reservations are recommended. Call 706-320-8060.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581

