Columbus man pleads guilty after neighbors complain of solid waste, rodents

A local property owner whose hoarding habits caused neighbors to seek help from Columbus Council showed up Wednesday for a hearing at Environmental Court.
James Dilleshaw appeared before Judge Michael Joyner concerning the property at 4913 Hampshire Ave., and pleaded guilty to a solid waste violation in the Winchester neighborhood.
No neighbors were present for the hearing, despite several showing up at an April 25 council meeting and complaining to officials. At that meeting, Lisa Ramsey showed photos of a house littered with bedding, clothes, bicycles, old furniture and other solid waste. She said it was becoming a breeding ground for rodents, snakes, possums and mosquitoes.
On Wednesday, Special Enforcement Supervisor Brandt Poole said Dilleshaw received warnings last year on three separate occasions. Poole returned to the property in March due to a neighborhood complaint, and found Dilleshaw still in violation, he said. A court date was set but canceled due to inclement weather.
Poole said he visited the property as recently as Tuesday. Flower pots were scattered around the front yard, and piles of broken furniture cluttered the property. Poole said he has told Dilleshaw that it’s simply a matter of moving the items to the curb, and the city will pick them up.
“Mr. Dilleshaw still remains in violation at this time,” he told the judge. “He has removed some of the solid waste from the property from my initial citation. But a great deal remains, particularly on the back porch, which is a huge configuration from the floor pretty much all the way up to the ceiling.”
The judge presented Dilleshaw with photos taken by Poole, and asked him for an explanation. Dilleshaw said the flower pots contain plant soil, and he didn’t think that would be a problem. He intended to put books on six wooden bookshelves in the backyard, never got around to it, and doesn’t have any space to put them. He also planned to use metal shelves in the backyard to store paint and other items.
“There probably are a few things that can be thrown away,” he said. “He mentioned particularly my pickled jugs. I do save those occasionally.”
Dilleshaw said he hasn’t skirted the law intentionally.
“I would like to be in compliance, sir,” he told the judge. “There’s nothing there that’s more important than being in compliance with the law to me.”
But a year ago, he was so sick that doctors recommended hospice care, he said. And then nine months ago, his elderly mother had a stroke.
“That pretty much takes my full day taking care of her,” he said. “It’s more than just care. I need time with her. She’s 91-years-old. She can’t do for herself at all.”
Joyner told Dilleshaw there were about 11 neighbors attended the council meeting, putting him in the spotlight. He said the property is creating a health hazard for the neighborhood, and something has to be done about it.
Dilleshaw agreed to have the clutter removed by May 17. If it’s not done by then, the judge said he would issue an order for special enforcement to remove the items at Dilleshaw’s expense.
“What you have inside your house is your business, but outside the house, it’s got to go,” he said. “You started some of it, you’ve explained why you haven’t been able to do all of it. If it takes that, I’ll order the city to treat it as a vacant house and we’ll have the city come out there and start pulling that stuff out to the street.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
