Mayor proclaims ‘Michael J. Owen Day’ honoring long-time L-E journalist

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Firemedic Sgt. James Bloodworth, Jr., is named firefighter of the year Pause 4:28 Columbus Police host awards ceremony, name officer of the year 3:00 Cottonmouths to suspend operations: "Unfortunately, the cup is empty." 1:56 Lisa Ramsey talks about solid waste in her neighbor's yard 3:46 Mayor Tomlinson makes proclamation honoring long-time L-E journalist Mike Owen 2:06 Sunday Interview: Judge Mary Buckner 4:38 Taking a look inside Trevioli Italian Kitchen 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Mike Owen, a recently retired L-E city government reporter and columnist, was front and center at the Citizens Service Center as the city recognized him for his service to the community. Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com