Mayor proclaims ‘Michael J. Owen Day’ honoring long-time L-E journalist

As a longtime journalist at the Ledger-Enquirer, Mike Owen spent countless hours covering Columbus Council meetings from the sidelines.
But on Tuesday the recently retired city government reporter/Inquirer columnist was front and center at the Citizens Service Center as the city recognized him for his service to the community. Sitting with him in the audience were his wife, Allison Kennedy Owen; in-laws, Hugh and Charlotte Kennedy and friend, Alice Gammage.
Before reading a proclamation in his honor, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson described Owen as one who covered the city for many years “doing yeoman’s work, getting the facts and information out to” citizens, enabling them to effectively lobby their government and stay informed.
Tomlinson said city officials felt unworthy to write a proclamation for such a talented storyteller so they relied on some of Owen’s friends to draft the document. Among other colorful highlights of his career, she read this from the tongue-in-cheek proclamation:
“... WHEREAS, As many friends and acquaintances can attest, Michael J. Owen has perfected the art of placing various creative adjectives before certain “bad words,” none of which can be repeated publicly, but will be gladly shared in private; and
“WHEREAS, Michael J. Owen enthusiastically attended approximately 2,200 City Council meetings and, so that he won’t miss them, plans to get on the public agenda whenever possible and gripe about the roundabouts, the temperature of the whitewater, and anything else on his mind; and
“... WHEREAS, There is high regard for Michael J. Owen in this city, for he has fearlessly informed with integrity and, in leaving the citizens of Columbus devoid of his special brand of journalism, we the citizens wish him glorious evenings manning the BGE (Big Green Egg), Woodford Reserve in one hand and his bride on his arm, enjoying his much deserved retirement.
“Now, therefore, I, Teresa Pike Tomlinson, Mayor of Columbus, Georgia do hereby proclaim Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Michael J. Owen Day,” the Mayor read.
Owen responded to the proclamation with his signature quick wit, his voice quivering with emotion.
“Y’all couldn’t figure out a way to get me back here, just one more meeting,” he said. “But in all seriousness, I’m flattered, I’m humbled, a little bit puzzled. But more than anything, just let me say thanks and I’ll miss a lot of y’all.”
