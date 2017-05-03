Firefighter of the year honored

James Bloodworth Jr. says he knows he will not get rich at his job, but he likes coming home after work with the feeling he has done something meaningful, something that made an impact.
“I could not imagine doing anything else, “ said Sgt. Bloodworth, honored Wednesday morning as firefighter of the year for Columbus Fire and Emergency Services.
The person getting that title is selected by department members. Candidates are judged on professionalism and demeanor on the job, as well as voluntary community service.
During a brief ceremony, department chief Jeff Meyer praised all of his employees, saying they are “doing more with less” and are responsive to the feelings and emotions of the citizens.
He said Bloodworth was recognized for his high level of dedication of providing services to people in Columbus.
“Sgt. Bloodworth met and exceeded all expectations,” Meyer said.
Bloodworth, who works at Station 10, has been with the department for 13 years.
The 34-year-old always wanted to be a fireman. His father, James Bloodworth Sr., has been with the department for more than 35 years.
Bloodworth said he had seen the camaraderie among firefighters and the way they care about each other.
It’s the team, not the individual, that gets things done, he said.
“Anything anyone one of us does is a reflection of all of us,” he said.
What does he like most about the job?
“It is something different every day. It is unpredictable,” Bloodworth said. “There is always a new challenge, a new opportunity to make a difference.”
