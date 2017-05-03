Firefighter of the year honored

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial Pause 3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda." 1:30 Firemedic Sgt. James Bloodworth, Jr., is named firefighter of the year 4:28 Columbus Police host awards ceremony, name officer of the year 3:00 Cottonmouths to suspend operations: "Unfortunately, the cup is empty." 1:56 Lisa Ramsey talks about solid waste in her neighbor's yard 3:46 Mayor Tomlinson makes proclamation honoring long-time L-E journalist Mike Owen 2:16 Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The 13-year veteran and son of a career fire fighter was name the Columbus Fire & EMS fire fighter of the year during ceremonies at the department training center. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer