Columbus Police Cpl. Robert Nicholas named 2017 Officer of the Year

The Columbus Police Department recognized officials for their hard work and dedication Wednesday afternoon at its Employee Recognition Ceremony.
After eight years of service, Cpl. Robert Nicholas II was named the 2017 Officer of the Year. He was overcome with emotions as he gave his acceptance speech, thanking God and his family for their undying support.
"It makes me speechless, because I know I don’t do anything different than every other man and woman that works down here," Nicholas said. "Everybody that’s here has served hard for this community. I just feel like another one of the guys who was just lucky to have my name pulled out of the hat."
Nicholas worked in the Bureau of Patrol Services before being assigned as a detective in the Property Crimes Unit, where he helped clear 11 residential burglaries. He was named the Officer of the Month in December 2015.
Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren also honored members of the department with heroism and specialty awards, including the Medal of Honor, Medal of Valor, Purple Heart, Lifesaving Award, Meritorious Service Award.
Among those given the Lifesaving Award were officer Danielle Danforth, officer Aaron Evrard, officer William Ragland, Cpl. Roy Green, Sgt. Jeffery Bridges and Sgt. Stefan Shelling and Sgt. Randy Kiel.
Boren described various incidents in which they rescued people in danger, including the time Kiel and Green rendered aid to the 31-year-old autistic man who was shot during an armed robbery attempt on Armour Road. Gunshot wound victim Deonn Carter died 11 days later at the Midtown Medical Center, but Boren reminded the public that their efforts allowed the man to have more time with his family.
Several people were also honored for their long years of service and safe driving. Boren and Lt. Lem Miller have given 45 years of service to the department, which is more than any other employee currently with the agency. Maj. Stanley Swiney was the top recipient in the safe driving category with 40 years of safe driving.
Those given Operation Noble Eagle/ Enduring Freedom Service Awards included officers Matthew Barton, Darren Brown, Carl Johnson, Aaron Hoffa, Carlos Corbett, Michael White, Robert Linsley, Abel Marie, Sameem Mitchell, Brent Wilson, Bernard Ginn and Richard Baran.
Citizens were also recognized for their contribution to the police department’s efforts to protect and serve the community. The recipients were the Chattahoochee Harley Davidson, Columbus Tape & Video, First Baptist Church, Forrest Park Baptist Church Wynnton Baptist Church and Citizens Law Enforcement Academy.
