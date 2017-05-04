Columbus boy, 8, released from hospital after being struck by car

An 8-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday afternoon on Warm Springs Road, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center to be treated for injuries to his neck, side and face. He was released by Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Crestview Drive to investigate the crash.
A 28-year-old Columbus woman told police she was driving westbound on Warm Springs Road in his 2016 Buick Verano. As she was approaching the intersection at Crestview Drive, the child allegedly entered the same lane from her left side.
She said she tried to stop the car, but it struck the boy on his right side. He was left with neck and back injuries as well as pain and bruises and abrasions on his face, according to the report.
Witnesses said the child was trying to cross the road. One witness said there was no way the driver could have seen him sooner, because he was trying to cross in between the traffic on the eastbound side.
Police said the child’s cousin, also a minor, saw the wreck. She said they were leaving the CVS Pharmacy and trying to cross the road when the incident happened.
She said another vehicle on Warm Springs Road stopped to let them cross, and her 8-year-old cousin stepped into the street. She told police the 28-year-old driver was speeding when she struck the boy, but a police report states that her actions didn’t contribute to the crash.
Police also said the child failed to use a crosswalk or yield to oncoming traffic. There is crosswalk near the intersection where the crash occurred, according to the report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
