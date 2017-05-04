Phenix City leaders consider plan to spur residential developments

With only 51 residential homes built in Phenix City last year, city leaders agreed Thursday to scrap a liability agreement required by engineers planning subdivisions, adn work with stakeholders on tapping fees and an advisory group to provide information to city leaders.
“It’s our responsibility for future of Phenix City,” Mayor Eddie Lowe said after the 5:30 p.m. meeting. “Like the attorney said, we had an experience where we had to buy a house back, because it wasn’t done right. You can’t look the other way. It was a good meeting.”
More than 115 builders, business leaders, engineers and others connected to the building industry filled the Community Center at Idle Hour Park to consider issues that led to a drop in residential building permits from 313 in 2011 to 51 in 2016.
One of the key issues in reducing the building permits was an indemnification clause that was required by engineers before a subdivision was on the drawing board. Shortly after the 5:30 p.m. meeting started, City Attorney Jim McKoon said he would recommend to the city’s Planning Board to get rid of the clause. The Planning Board has agreed to meet Tuesday to move forward with the proposal.
Chris Lammons, association executive for the Phenix City Board of Realtors, supported the effort on the indemnification clause. “For the past year, we’ve been working on that,” he said. “In the past, it was for eternity. We fought it, and it went from forever to 20 years to 15 to seven years. When it got down to seven, it closely matched the state law as far as being able to sue somebody.”
Without getting rid of the clause on developments, engineers were unwilling to work on housing development. At least two developments are held up over the issue. Lammons passed out a packet of information that stated some engineers couldn’t get insurance on their projects if the current clause stayed in place.
Rusty Ninas, a builder for more than 24 years in Phenix City, said getting rid of the clause will be helpful. “It’s going to open the way for our engineers to go back to work,” he said. “They were basically saying they weren’t going to work. The city is subject to indemnification on those type projects. I think it’s a positive step.”
McKoon pointed out that the city ended up paying $182,000 for a house in a subdivision built above a pipe.
Home builders and developers still are facing concerns with fees for tapping into city’s waste and sewer service. Based on a report from a consultant, Finance director Steve Smith said total fees will increase 5 percent to $5,965 in 2018 and an additional 5 percent in 2019. The increases are needed as the city faces an additional cost of about $11 million in future improvements to its water and sewage treatment plant.
Comments