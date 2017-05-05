This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | April 29 - May 5

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter Pause 1:13 Artbeat of Columbus: "Welcome the Dragonflies" adds artistic touch to downtown walkway 0:37 Large tree falls onto school playground 1:56 City Manager Isaiah Hugley talks about pipe corrosion at Government Center on 10th Street 4:28 Columbus Police host awards ceremony, name officer of the year 3:00 Cottonmouths to suspend operations: "Unfortunately, the cup is empty." 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events 3:11 Shane Larkin of the Early College Academy is named Teacher of the Year 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Amy Davis never dreamed she would be serenaded on her final day as a waitress at Flip Side Burgers & Tacos. Then a group of seven soldiers finished their meals and asked Davis if they could sing to her. Courtesy of Dawn Reynolds Hill