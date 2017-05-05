This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | April 29 - May 5

1. Jury reaches second verdict of the day in Peachtree Mall murder trial
The jury in the trial of three alleged gangster charged with killing man last year at Columbus’ Peachtree Mall has reached a second verdict after the first was rejected Wednesday. Judge Frank Jordan Jr. called attorneys to the courtroom about 3:30 p.m. to hear the jury’s decision. Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19; his sister Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24; and Terell Raquez McFarland, 26, were found guilty on all charges.
2. Man charged with murder after Phenix City shooting on 16th Avenue South
A man was arrested Monday morning following a deadly Phenix shooting in the 100 block of 16th Avenue South, according to a news release from authorities. Richard Long, 47, was charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Jarvis Ford. He was booked into the Russell County Jail. Phenix City police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of 16th Avenue South around 9:57 p.m. Sunday. On the scene, they found Ford suffering from a gunshot wound outside of his home.
3. After near-death fall 31 years ago, a Ranger finally gets his graduation tab
More than three decades ago, Keith Landry earned his Ranger tab the hard way — the really hard way. Landry, who in 1986 was a recent U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, had completed the all of the requirements to graduate from Ranger School and was on a final mission in the Florida panhandle days before graduation. As Landry was descending from a helicopter in a repel rope, there was an issue with the helicopter and a call from the crew to cut ropes. Landry fell more than 60 feet to what could have been his death.
4. On her last day, these soldiers surprised a Columbus waitress with a serenade
Amy Davis never dreamed she would be serenaded on her final day as a waitress at Flip Side Burgers & Tacos. It was Friday at the popular downtown restaurant when a group of seven soldiers finishing their meal asked Davis if they could sing to her. She responded that it would be fine. The men then broke into song doing “Under the Boardwalk,” made famous by The Drifters in 1964. Synovus worker Dawn Hill recorded the serenade and uploaded the video to Facebook, where it was wildly popular.
5. Local developer purchases downtown Columbus Carmike buildings
A limited liability corporation led by a Columbus developer and real estate investor purchased two downtown buildings that were formerly owned by Carmike Cinemas Inc., and plans to immediately lease office space.Greyrock Properties LLC, and its managing member Will White, closed on the purchase on Tuesday. It included the lass facade headquarters building at 1301 1st Ave. and a four-story brick building at 301 13th Street, White confirmed. Some prospects have expressed interest in leasing space in the headquarter building, White said.
