Columbus councilman honors nurses association with proclamation

A city councilman honored the Columbus Georgia Metro Black Nurses Association with a proclamation Saturday at the annual “Xcellence in Nursing Brunch.”
Established in 1982, the CGMBNA strives to address health concerns in the black community and implement change. The proclamation presented Saturday afternoon states the group did just that by hosting health fairs, seminars, screenings and more.
“Years ago, they started to identify the various health and diversity issues and disparity among African-Americans,” said Councilman Councilman Jerry “Pops” Barnes, who is also a nurse. “They not only highlighted that and enunciated that, but they took action.”
Held during National Nurses Week, the “Xcellence in Nursing Brunch” attracted more than 100 people. Nurses were honored for their outstanding contributions, and students with an interest in the medical field were awarded scholarships.
“If there are no nurses, there is no one to take care of the patient,” said Florence Miller, the vice president of the CGMBNA. “It is of utmost importance that we continue to promote, to encourage and to educate and mentor young individuals, male and female, who desire a profession in nursing.”
Eric J. Williams, the president of the National Black Nurses Association, served as the keynote speaker at the brunch. He spoke about the role nurses must play in combating violence in the community.
“We see violence as a public health crisis that requires public health intervention,” Williams said. “We need to fix the problems by using a collaborative model to come together to make a difference in our communities.”
