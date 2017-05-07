I-85 bridge construction should be finished by Memorial Day weekend

2:08 Top Teacher: "Education can change you like that" Pause

2:52 Shaw High grad fighting to keep her boyfriend in the United States

5:44 Attorney discusses viewing video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

1:19 Hospital bill continues to mount for boy whose leg was amputated

3:46 Mayor Tomlinson makes proclamation honoring long-time L-E journalist Mike Owen

2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events

2:16 Kids make rockets and robots and have fun with science