Here’s the Columbus Council agenda for Tuesday, May 9

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Columbus Council meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way. There will be a Budget Review Committee meeting at 1 p.m. and aired live on CCG-TV. Call 706-653-4013 for more information.
CITY ATTORNEY'S AGENDA
Second readings – An ordinance amending and updating Chapter 8 of the Columbus Code pertaining to Building and Code Inspections to be consistent with State and professional codes; to consolidate certain provisions previously found in the Unified Development Ordinance; and for other purposes. (Mayor Pro-Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh)
An ordinance amending the Unified Development Ordinance for Columbus, Georgia so as to amend certain sections of the Unified Development Ordinance of Columbus so as to alter Chapter 10 Article 8 and Chapter 8 Article 9. The Planning Department recommends approval. (Mayor Pro-Tem Pugh)
First Readings - An ordinance rezoning approximately 22 acres at 705 35th St. (Parcels 014-006-003 & 014-006-023). The current zoning is LMI (Light Manufacturing and Industrial) zoning district. The proposed zoning is PMUD (Planned Mixed Use Development) zoning district. The proposed use is senior adult living facility, affordable housing apartments, self-storage, medical clinic and commercial retail. The Planning Advisory Commission recommends approval. (Councilor Glenn Davis)
An ordinance rezoning approximately 8.6 acres at 6000 Warm Springs Road (Parcel 101-032-003). The current zoning is SFR3 (Single Family Residential 3) zoning district. The proposed zoning is RO (Residential Office) zoning district. The proposed use is senior adult living facility. The Planning Advisory Commission and the Planning Department recommend conditional approval. (Councilor Gary Allen)
An ordinance rezoning approximately 2.34 acres located at 1532 Fifth Ave. (Parcel 017-010-006). The current zoning is LMI (Light Manufacturing and Industrial) zoning district. The proposed zoning is UPT (Uptown) zoning district. The proposed use is multi-family residential / education. The Planning Advisory Commission and the Planning Department recommend approval.(Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson)
PUBLIC AGENDA
Susan Gallagher, representing New Horizons.
Avis Love Lewis (Momma Love): Veterans.
Justin Krieg, representing Historic Columbus Foundation: Claflin School Redevelopment.
Susan Haycock: Parks & Recreation.
Sharon Berreth: Public Park Concerns.
CITY MANAGER'S AGENDA
REDEVELOPMENT PROPOSAL FOR CLAFLIN SCHOOL: Approval is requested to revise the current lease agreement with Friends of Historic Claflin to allow for the conversion of the school into 44 units of affordable housing. Staff is recommending that the lease agreement and any other agreements between the parties be revised as follows:
Change the scope of the project to include the conversion of the school into 44 units of affordable housing, with a portion of the school to remain set-aside for educational programs and to display the school’s history.
Allow FHC to enter into an agreement, the terms of which shall be approved by the city, with developer to carry out the redevelopment utilizing Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits.
FY2018 INMATE CAPACITY AGREEMENT: Approval is requested to enter into an Inmate Capacity Agreement with Georgia Department of Corrections for a minimum of 528 state inmates to be housed at the Muscogee County Prison.
STAIR EGRESS ENCROACHMENT OF RIGHT-OF-WAY: Approval is requested to approve the attached resolution authorizing a permanent encroachment at 1032 Broadway to construct a stair egress that will extend 3 feet, 4 inches into the public right-of-way from the existing building face. The Engineering and Inspections and Code Departments have reviewed the architectural drawings and have no objection to the request.
GEORGIA HIGH DEMAND CAREER INITIATIVE SECTOR PARTNERSHIP CAPACITY BUILDING GRANT PROPOSAL: Approval is requested to accept grant funds set aside for Region 8 in the amount of $250,000 with a 10 percent in-kind match requirement, awarded through Georgia Department of Economic Development Workforce Division and to authorize the city manager to approve any contract documentation on behalf of the city; authorize capacity building purchases for educational/industrial training and to amend the WIOA Department/Job Training fund by the applicable amount.
PURCHASES
HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN UPDATE – It is requested that council authorize the execution of a contract with Lux Mitigation and Planning Corporation (Shady Dale, Ga.) to provide an updated County Hazard Mitigation Plan for the Emergency Management Division of Columbus Fire and EMS Department. Section 322 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, enacted under the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, (DMA of 2000), provides new and revitalized approaches to mitigation planning. This section continues the requirement for a Standard County Mitigation plan as a condition of disaster assistance.
BACKHOE LOADER RENTAL (ANNUAL CONTRACT) - It is requested that council approve the annual contract for the rental of a backhoe loader from Sunbelt Rentals (Fort Mill, South Carolina). Fleet Management has budgeted $18,000 for this contract. The rental will be provided on an “as needed” basis to the Public Works department for various projects to include: tree planting, storm cleanup, and laying storm drain pipes.
CAMERAS - It is requested that council authorize the purchase of 100) Maxsur/Shield/IV Body Worn Cameras, from Maxsur, LLC (Liberty Hill, Texas) in the amount of $262.12 per unit, for a total cost of $26,212. Maxsur, LLC was the awarded vendor, for RFB No. 15-0028, Option 1: Body Worn Cameras. The cameras will be used by police officers in their official duties. This is new equipment.
ALTERNATIVE FUEL AND HIGHWAY IMPACT FEES -It is requested that council approve payment to the Georgia Department of Revenue/Cash Management in the amount of $18,554.20 for the 2016 alternative fuel and highway impact fees. The annual payment is required in accordance with The Transportation Funding Act of 2015 (HB 170), effective July 1, 2015, which created new annual alternative fuel vehicle fees and highway user impact fees. The city’s assessed fees for 2016 was $18,554.20, which is based on the number and weight of vehicles over 15,500 lbs. and greater.
PAYMENT FOR INMATE PHARMACY SERVICES - It is requested that council approve payment to Diamond Drugs Inc., (Pittsburgh, PA), in the amount of $39,243.91, for pharmacy services utilized for inmates at the Muscogee County Jail. This payment will cover services provided during the month of April.
UPGRADE OF THE FIREARMS TRAINING SIMULATOR (F.A.T.S.) FOR POLICE DEPARTMENT - It is requested that council approve the purchase of an upgrade to the Firearms Training Simulator (F.A.T.S.), in the amount of $34,987.86, from Meggitt Training Systems, Inc., (Suwanee).
SURPLUS VEHICLE EXCHANGE WITH MUSCOGEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT - It is requested that council declare the five sedans, listed below, as surplus, in accordance with Section 7-501 of the Charter of Columbus Consolidated Government; and approve the acceptance of one 72-passenger school bus from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) in exchange for the five CCG surplus sedans.
MOBILE COMPUTERS FOR FIRE/EMS DEPARTMENT - It is requested that council approve the purchase of two Panasonic Toughbook Touchscreen Hybrid Netbooks from Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Atlanta), in the amount of $11,950 ($5,975 each), by cooperative purchase utilizing state of Georgia contract.
ADDITIONAL EMAIL ACCOUNTS AND ADVANCE THREAT PROTECTION - It is requested that council approve the purchase of additional email accounts and advance threat protection from SHI (Somerset, NJ), in the amount of $106,267.50, by cooperative purchase utilizing Georgia statewide contract.
WINDOW SERVER LICENSES FOR NEW CAD SYSTEM - It is requested that council approve the purchase of window server licenses for the new CAD system from SHI (Somerset, NJ), in the amount of $24,123.44, by cooperative purchase utilizing Georgia statewide contract.
MALWARE LICENSES - It is requested that council approve the purchase of malware licenses from CPAK (LaGrange, Ga.), in the amount of $12,714, by cooperative purchase utilizing Georgia statewide contract. The malware licenses are needed for the city’s firewalls in order to provide additional network protection against malware/ransomware attacks.
LICENSES FOR VMWARE SERVERS - It is requested that council approve the purchase of licenses for Vmware servers from CPAK (LaGrange, Ga.), in the amount of $19,768.20, by cooperative purchase utilizing Federal GSA, Schedule 70.
REPLACEMENT COMPUTERS FOR POLICE DEPARTMENT FUNDED BY OLOST SALARY SAVINGS -It is requested that council authorize the purchase of 116 Lenovo T470 Computers and installation services, in the amount of $311,112 funded by OLOST Salary Savings. The computers will be purchased from Virtucom, through an existing annual contract (Resolution 53-16); and the installation services will be performed by Columbus Communications, through an existing annual contract (Resolution 14-13). The computers will be installed in police vehicles currently equipped with mobile data devices running Window XP operating systems.
UPDATES AND PRESENTATIONS: Special Enforcement and Inspections/Codes Update, John Hudgison, Inspections and Codes Director and Drale Short, Special Enforcement Manager
Claflin Update, Laura Johnson, Community Reinvestment Director
Monthly Finance Update, Angelica Alexander, Finance Director
Bid Advertisements (Schedule opening bid dates)
May 10, 2017
Roofing Services at Public Services Building E – Provide all labor, equipment and materials to remove the existing roof system to the wooden decks, and replace with an Asphalt Shingle System. Requests for substitution will be accepted until 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2017. Contractors shall email substitution requests, as outlined on page 11, Section II, Item B of the specifications.
May 12
Pre-qualification for Storm Drain Rehabilitation through Internal Pipe Lining – Priority 1 Pipes – Contract 5 Located throughout Columbus
Columbus Consolidated Government requests vendors to apply for pre-qualification for Storm Sewer Rehabilitation through Internal Pipe Lining. The project includes the installation of cured in-place pipe for approximately 5,100 feet of varying material type storm sewer pipe, ranging in size from 10-inch VCP to 60-inch CMP in diameter. Additionally, the project includes the installation of centrifugally cast cementitious or geo-polymer lining (CC) for approximately 2,500 linear feet of storm sewer pipe varying in sizes and material type from 36-inch brick to 46-inch by 72-inch CMP, located throughout Columbus.
May 26
First-Class Mail Pre-Sort and Emergency/Seasonal Mailing Services (Annual Contract) – Columbus Consolidated Government is seeking proposals from vendors to provide one, or both, of the following services: Option 1: Daily first-class mail pre-sort services.
Option 2: Seasonal or emergency mailing services for projects exceeding one thousand (1,000) pieces.
Household Hazardous Waste Sorting & Disposal Services (Annual Contract) – Columbus Consolidated Government is seeking to contract with a qualified vendor to provide household hazardous waste sorting & disposal services for up to two events per year.
May 31
Carbon Dioxide for Columbus Aquatic Center (Annual Contract) – Provide bulk liquid carbon dioxide to the Columbus Consolidated Government Department of Parks and Recreation on an “as needed” basis for use at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
CLERK OF COUNCIL’S AGENDA
Resolution excusing Councilor Evelyn Woodson, from the May 9, 2017 meeting.
Resolution changing the council meeting schedule for the month of June 2017.
Council Budget Review Session Agenda
Community Reinvestment
Parks and Recreation
Human Resources/Risk Management
Coroner
Transportation Projects
Vehicle Replacement Discussion
Reclassification Discussion
Healthcare Follow-Up
Comments