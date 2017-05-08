CSU helps homeless students secure housing, stability while pursuing education

As an aspiring art student at Columbus State University, Tearionia Miller is getting more than an education.
The 20-year-old sophomore also has a home, which is something she couldn’t say two years ago.
Before enrolling at CSU in 2015, Miller resided with her mother in a homeless shelter. Prior to that, they stayed in a friend’s two-bedroom trailer with six other occupants, mostly children, according to a news release issued by the university. But thanks to CSU student support services and philanthropists from First Baptist Church, Miller eventually found a place to live. She is now completing her second year as a work-study student in the Art department as she pursues an associate’s degree.
“Miller’s is not an isolated case; homelessness impacts CSU and communities across the country,” according to the news release. “In Georgia, 37,791 homeless youth were enrolled in public schools in 2014-2015. Nationwide, the number of homeless students enrolled in public schools exceeded 1.2 million in 2014-2015. According to the Muscogee County School District’s website, 2.05% of enrolled students are homeless.”
To address the issue, CSU has joined a statewide network of post-secondary professionals and institutions that work to improve college access for foster or homeless youth, according to the release. The program, called Embark Georgia, is an initiative developed at the JW Fanning Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Georgia.
“To coincide with its new partnership, Columbus State University created a foundation account, aptly named ‘Embark,’ to collect and distribute funds to current or aspiring CSU students living in transient situations,” according to the news release. “Funds will be used to purchase housing, food, clothing and other essential items so needy students may start or complete their degrees. The account supports the network’s vision that any person who has experienced foster care and/or homelessness will have ample academic, financial, social, and emotional supports to access, navigate and complete a post-secondary education.”
Lisa Shaw is director of CSU’s Academic Center for Excellence, which is students’ central resource for information on academic programs and student support services. She said the funds “not only help students finish their degrees, but they change lives, families’ lives, and potentially the lives of an entire community.
“These students have the grit and the perseverance to finish their degrees,” said Shaw. “I’m cheering on the sidelines, giving them what they need to be successful.”
Delicia Wynn, a criminal justice major who graduated last December, also benefited from the program. She was driving six hours daily from Valdosta to CSU and back to attend classes. CSU found $1,300 in emergency funds for temporary housing and a meal plan so Wynn could finish her last semester, according to the release.
“All things are possible if you only believe,” said Wynn. “Ms. Lisa reached out to me after she heard the news, and she helped me in ways I couldn’t imagine. She was very encouraging and caring. As students, we all need that.”
Valarie Thompson, a CSU graduate currently pursuing her second degree in CSU’s Master of Public Administration program, recalls sleeping on friends’ couches for a period of time. She recently shared her story on Facebook, after months of keeping friends and family in the dark about her homelessness.
“I didn’t want people to think I was a bad person,” she explained. “I don’t drink. I don’t do drugs. I graduated in the top of my class in high school. I have a Bachelor of Arts in English, and I finished in four years - and, I am homeless.”
Thompson currently lives with her two-year-old son in an apartment that she rents from a CSU alumnus. And she plans to launch a nonprofit organization to serve children with craniofacial disorders after she graduates.
In addition to Embark, CSU also has instituted the following programs and policies to help students in need complete their degrees, according to the news release:
- Student housing remains open during holiday breaks.
- The university provides child care subsidies for undergraduates.
- Faculty and staff are taught how to recognize students in need and recommend appropriate resources.
- The university has developed strong partnerships with community food and clothing banks so items are readily available for students.
For more information, homeless, transient or foster students currently attending CSU or interested in attending the university, may contact Lisa Shaw at 706-507-8787, shaw_lisa@columbusstate.edu or visit ace.columbusstate.edu/embark/index.php.
To go to Embark, visit CSU’s online giving page.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
