Brookstone graduates receive Girl Scouts Gold Award

Kate Jenkins says being involved with Girl Scouts has played a huge part in making her the person she is today.
“It helped me to not be afraid to be myself and to stand up for what I believe in,” Jenkins said.
She has learned many lessons about leadership, confidence and community service.
“Above all, sisterhood,” Jenkins said.
In a ceremony on May 7 at Brookstone School, Jenkins was one of the two young local women to be presented Gold Award by Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. It is the highest honor a scout can earn. The award acknowledges the power behind each recipient’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.
Jenkins, a freshman at the University of Georgia, was present to receive the honor but Kathleen Sway, who attends Tulane University, could not make it.
“This is so exciting. I wish she could have been here,” Jenkins said.
The two have been friends since they were preschoolers and attended Brookstone together.
Debbie Caballero, chief development officer for Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, said the award is similar to the Eagle Scout badge given by Boy Scouts of America.
“It takes hard work. The girls identify an issue in the community and then present a proposal on how to address it. It has to be something that makes a difference for the people and issues they are most passionate about,” Caballero said.
What they produce has to be sustainable.
From Columbus, Sway is a member of Columbus Troop 50055. Her project was “Making Makers.”
Sway created a “maker space” at the Columbus Community Center addressing the need for more STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education opportunities for children in her area.
She collected materials for STEAM projects, organized the space, compiled a binder of STEAM activities that children can try, and led children in STEAM Activities at the center.
Jenkins of Fortson, Ga., is also a member of Troop 50055.
Her project was “F.I.R.E.” (Sharing the Message of How Feminism Inspires Real Equality).
In order to share her message about the importance of equality in the world, she created the F.I.R.E. Club at Brookstone School. Since its inception, when she was a sophomore in high school, the club has grown exponentially and is now home to male members as well.
Jenkins was asked how she felt about getting the award. “It means a lot to be a part of a rich history. I set a goal, did the work, and accomplished something really special. This is something I will carry with me the rest of my life,” she said.
Other awards were handed out.
Getting a silver award were Rebecca Dennis of Troop 50105, Ariana Beach of Troop 50263 and Emma Rivas of Troop 50328.
Girls from Columbus area troops received bronze awards.
Troop 50048 winners were Sameerah Hawkins, Sarah Lawyer and Kaylie Mulvihill.
Troop 50063 winners were Madeline Boyd, Madelynn Cornavaca, Lilly Rae Hinton, Sadie Jewell, Mia Mankoff, Marjorie Pearce, Kaeleah Steinsberger and Rypli Wilcox.
Troop 50109 winners were Kellyn Hobbs and Krislene Matthews.
The Troop 50264 winner was Kailyn Atkinson.
Winners from Troop 50315 and 50391 were Helen Bouthillier, Emma Edenhofer, Sara Fears, Macy Reynolds, Haley Vasquez, Dyvine Vega and Faith Vining.
Troop 50328 winners were Searah Head, Carlee Martin and Sarah Schlorf.
Troop 50387 winners were Rya Bell, Makayla Durham, Juliana Ferebee, Avoree Forrest, Serenity Hall, Chase Jenkins, Alexia Little, D’Eerricka Lloyd, Markeisha O’Neal and Kennedi Simmons.
The Troop 50391 winner was Guienevere Palmo.
Several adults were honored at the council and board level.
Kim Harty was given the Be a Sister to Every Girl Scout Award.
Honored as volunteers of excellence were Alexis Belman, Annette Burkhart, Irmgard Cordell and Melanie Harmon.
Honored with the president’s award was Michaela Coleson of the fundraising task force.
At the board level, Tanyalynette Palmo was given an appreciation pin.
