Brookstone graduates receive Girl Scouts Gold Award

1:41 Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man." Pause

1:12 Trial continues for three men accused in 2015 fatal shooting

2:52 Shaw High grad fighting to keep her boyfriend in the United States

2:36 Take an exclusive tour of the Carmike building with its new owner

3:03 Columbus Regional pursues merger with Piedmont Healthcare

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

2:16 Kids make rockets and robots and have fun with science

0:34 Hawaii or the hospital? Watch Aflac's new video, "Dad's Choice," airing on "The Voice"

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality