FHC leader says group ‘almost lynched’ during Columbus Council Claflin debate

A revised lease agreement between the city and Friends of Historic Claflin received approval from Columbus Council on Tuesday despite a lengthy debate.

Before voting for the revisions, some councilors raised concerns about the role that FHC would play as the project moves forward, suggesting the city should deal directly with a new developer planning to build 44 affordable housing units on the site of the first school to educate black children in Columbus. Their sentiments were shared by Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who said she was surprised to learn at Tuesday’s meeting that FHC would receive a 5 percent cut from the developer, Oracle Consulting, for educational programs.

When asked to explain that arrangement, Scott Henry, Oracle’s acquisitions director, said FHC has made a good effort to restore the historic building. “They invested a lot of time in saving the property,” he said. “... They are on the ground here, and in a gesture of good faith, we were fine with giving them a very small part of the cash flow, basically 5 percent as a gesture of goodwill.”

Yet, when pushed by the Mayor and councilors on the issue, Henry said he was willing to drop the 5 percent fee to move the project forward. After the meeting, the Rev. Richard Jessie, FHC executive director for restoration, said he was disturbed by the discussion.

“In the proceedings that just occurred, a man — Friends of Historic Claflin — was almost lynched today and we want to call this city to accountability,” he said. “We’ve worked for three years to get to a point where we’ve identified investors, and now the city wants to drop Friends of Historic Claflin from existence, and that’s not going to happen.”

The Mayor said she wasn’t aware of the 5 percent cut before the meeting and asked City Community Reinvestment Director Laura Johnson for an explanation. Johnson said it was part of an agreement between FHC and Oracle that will no longer exist. She said the two entities would enter into a new agreement restricting the money to educational purposes and excluding administrative expenses.

Johnson said a new lease agreement between the city and Claflin, presented to Council on Tuesday, requires FHC to submit annual audits prepared by a CPA, along with financial statements, tax returns and an outline of its educational programming. It also contains a mechanism for replacing FHC with another nonprofit or government agency if the organization is non-compliant with the terms of the lease.

The Mayor said it was her understanding FHC wasn’t registered as a 501c3 with the federal government. Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge said the organization has the tax-exempt status but hadn’t provided the city with a 990 form it’s required to submit to the IRS.

Councilor Skip Henderson said FHC has done an amazing job trying to promote Claflin and generate some excitement, but he had reservations about a nonprofit acting as an intermediary between a developer and the city regarding city property. He asked if the city wouldn’t be better served drawing up a new lease between the city and the developer, and creating a second agreement for the educational component.

Henry said he would be fine with such an arrangement, but Oracle faces a May 25 deadline to apply for low-income tax credits with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Drawing up another lease would cause the company to miss the deadline, he said.

Councilor Gary Allen said he is in favor of the project but concerned about a nonprofit receiving compensation that should go to the city.

“I don’t think we have any other board in this type of a situation receiving compensation,” he said. “I know there are some boards that are compensated because of their expertise — the board of elections and the board of zoning appeals and board of equalization are probably compensated — but that’s different from this situation.”

Henry said saving the building is far more important than giving FHC the 5 percent. That’s when he agreed to abandon that provision. He said May 25 could be the company’s last shot at tax credits for the project because of changes being made at the federal level.

“I will tell you that there’s a very, very good chance that the historic tax credit program will disappear,” he said. “I will commit right now that we will strike that compensation to Friends of Historic Claflin if that provides comfort.”

Councilor Judy Thomas said she would like to see the project move forward. But she remained concerned about a federal deed restriction requiring that the property only be used for a public school. She also didn’t like how much plans had changed in such a short period of time.

“This is so convoluted that I can’t wait until the next time that we meet for another twist to be put on the table,” she said. “ ... I’m not sure why friends of Historic Claflin are even in the mix of this resolution. They don’t play a part anymore in the relationship between the city and the developer.”

Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner-Pugh said FHC started its campaign to save the building two years ago. City officials told group members they would need to find a funding source, and that’s what they’ve done.

“And I also want to say, when the school system had that building the last two years, I know they didn’t use it as a school, it was used as an admin building,” she said. “There’s a difference between an admin building and a school building.”

Johnson said the city contacted federal officials, and she felt confident the deed restriction would be lifted. A letter also was sent to Congressman Sanford Bishop requesting his assistance with the matter, she said. And the city received letters from Historic Columbus and the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation endorsing the project.

Justin Krieg, a representative from Historic Columbus, spoke in favor of the new plans earlier in the meeting, commending members of FHC for their hard work.

After much debate, Henderson said he believed the project would be good for the city and asked attorneys if something could be worked out. Jacob Beil, the attorney who developed the original lease agreement, said it allows FHC to sublet the property or assign the lease to Oracle through a letter of understanding.

“So, I don’t think that’s a problem,” he said. “I think the main problem is trying to meet the timeline for the tax credits. And I think that we can do that, even with the gun to our head, and still allow Oracle to become the primary obligor under the lease.”

Beil said FHC’s lease ends in July so the city would still have control of the property if the project falls through. He said the 5 percent fee isn’t included in the lease.

Henry said the non-binding agreement with Claflin could be rewritten so the money goes to the city or another agency if necessary. Turner-Pugh said she wanted the language in the document to ensure that the money be used for educational activities.

In the end, all councilors present at Tuesday’s meeting voted in favor of the project based on the conditions outlined. Councilors Glenn Davis and Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson were absent.

After the vote, Jessie asked if he could make a comment. Mayor Tomlinson said it would be better if he contacted city officials later.

“I’m glad y’all voted the way you voted,” he said. “But it just seems we’re in the room, but we’re not visible, and that’s not good.”