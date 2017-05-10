Around Town: Economic development, Pet adoptions, Book signing

Water Festival and River Cleanup
Support your local park and team up with Rivers Alive 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday to clean up the Chattahoochee river at Florence Marina State Park. Lunch will be provided for volunteers along with games and exhibits to discover the importance of keeping our waterways clean. The event is free and will be held at Florence Marina State Park, Hwy. 39, Omaha, Ga. Call 229-838-4706 for additional information.
Book Signing
Jackie Kennedy, author of“Diverse Power Place and Plate: Culture and Cooking in West Georgia”, will be signing her book 9 a.m.-noon at the CSU Bookstore RiverPark. The book received the Gold Spotlight on Excellence Award for Best Special Publication from the Council of Rural Electric Communities. The book debuted a year ago at the recent Annual Meeting of Diverse Power, an electric cooperative that serves parts of central and southwest Georgia, including Muscogee County. The 320-page hardback book features 307 recipes and tourism and history of the 14 counties where Diverse Power provides electricity and related services. In Columbus, the book is available for purchase at CSU Bookstore, The Columbus Museum, Dinglewood Pharmacy, the National Infantry Museum and the Springer Opera House. Call 706-957-2419 for more info.
Free Pet Adoptions
PAWS Humane is offering a “Mom’s Best Friend” pet adoption special 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. All adoptable animals of all ages will be free. Each animal is spayed/neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and microchipped. The adoptions will take place at PAWS Humane, 4900 Milgen Rd. The free adoption weekends are held in hopes of clearing the shelter. Every time one adoption is made, another life is saved. Visit www.pawshumane for additional info.
Arbor Day Foundation
The Arbor Day Foundation is offering a handy tree-care booklet designed to help people plant and care for trees. Receive “Conservation Trees,” a user-friendly booklet featuring illustrations, colorful photos and easily understood descriptions, by making a $3 donation to the Foundation during the month of May. The booklet provides details about the right way to plant and prune trees. It also includes tips on using shade trees and windbreaks to save on energy costs and attract songbirds. To order go to arborday.org/conservationtrees.
Sickle Cell Orientation
The Association of Sickle Cell, Lower Chattahoochee Region is hosting an orientation 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday for those living with sickle cell in our area. Information will be provided on the services and support available. There is no fee to attend. RSVP to 706-566-6329. The event will be held at the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Rd. Go to sicklecellcolumbus@gmail.com with questions.
Russell County Farmer’s Market
Buy fresh. Buy local. The Russell County Farmer’s Market opens 2-6 p.m. May 18 at Garrett-Harrison Stadium at Airport and Summerville Road intersection. The market is open every Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon every Saturday beside the Chattahoochee Brewing Company on 13th St. Mark your calendars for a Summer Celebration May 25. For additional information, call the Russell County Extension Service at 334-298-6845.
2017 State of Economic Development
The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce presents the annual State of Economic Development Event featuring keynote speaker, Scott Kupperman, founder of Kupperman Location Solutions. Get first-hand insight on the community’s economic development successes, as well as plans for the future. The event will be 11 a.m. May 16 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Tickets are going fast and cost: Member/$30; Future member/$40; Table of 8/$400. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.columbusgachamber.com/event-calendar/.
Comments