Shaw High, UGA graduate promoted to brigadier general

A graduate of Shaw High School and the University of Georgia recently was promoted to brigadier general.
The ceremony for Robert A. Rasch Jr. was held at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, where he is the deputy program executive officer for missiles and space.
Among those present for the ceremony for the 1985 Shaw graduate were his parents Bob and Edith Rasch of Columbus, as well as his wife Shawndell, daughter Darby and son Michael. Other relatives also attended.
Speaking to those gathered, Rasch said, “Through all of your tremendous efforts you have made me the person I am, and any of my success I owe to you. Thank you for taking your time to make me a better soldier.”
Maj. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, principal military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army said, “This is well deserved.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments