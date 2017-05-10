How about a free pet for Mother’s Day?

A pet can make a nice Mother’s Day gift.
On May 13 and 14 cats and dogs of all ages can be adopted for free at PAWS Humane, 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus.
Regular adoption fees range from $25 to $125.
“Pets are often thought of as furry kids and that’s a statement we agree with. There is a great bond between a family and their pet. We are hoping this promotion helps many of our animals find the wonderful homes they deserve,” said Kati Morrell, the adoptions manager.
Each animal adopted is spayed/neutered, has up-to-date vaccinations and is microchipped.
PAWS is open Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and noon- 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hours Monday-Friday are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
For information, call 706-565-0035.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments