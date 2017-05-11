Celebrate Mother’s Day with a free pet for mom

This weekend the PAWS Humane hopes to accomplish a goal it hasn’t achieved since Nov. 28:
Clear the shelter of homeless animals — adopt them all out, for free, to new homes.
The shelter is using a Mother’s Day theme for the effort, calling it a “Mom’s Best Friend” adoption special Saturday and Sunday at the 4900 Milgen Road facility.
“For this weekend only, dog and cat adopters will receive a reduced adoption fee of FREE for all adoptable animals – puppies, kittens, cats and dogs,” the promotion reads.
PAWS will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The tie to Mother’s Day is the idea that people treat a cherished pet as though it were a child.
“Pets are often thought of as furry kids, and that’s a sentiment we agree with,” PAWS Adoptions Manager Kati Morrell says in a news release. “There is a great bond between a family and their pet, and we are hoping this promotion helps many of our animals find the wonderful homes they deserve.”
Typically adoption fees range from $25 to $125, so on the low end a free adoption’s a good deal, and on the high end it’s a great deal.
But any customers who truly are adopting pets for their mothers must remember that matching an animal to a new owner can be risky, if they don’t put the proper thought into assessing the pros and cons.
No one who’s elderly and infirm needs a high-energy dog likely to jump the owner at the top of the stairs and send the person tumbling, obviously, and no one who decorates the living room with a glass menagerie needs an inquisitive housecat swatting those trinkets onto the floor.
On the other hand, or paw, a young mother with high-energy kids perhaps could use a high-energy dog for them to play with, if that doesn’t add up to one too many high-energy creatures rampaging around the house.
“When adopting a pet, families need to consider the energy level and lifestyle you want with your new pet,” Morrell wrote in response to an email inquiry. “Will you be taking the animal on trips downtown? Will they be a lap companion? Will they stay in the back yard? All animals have different personalities and energy-level needs, so make sure you get to know the animal.”
Adopting a pet based solely on its appearance, with no consideration for its individual personality and likely behavior resulting from breeding, could be asking for trouble.
“Some cats need the option to go outside, while others are happy to lounge around the house all day. Dogs are just as different as humans in their personalities and physical needs,” Morrell wrote. “Make sure you match not only what ‘looks’ perfect for you but also that the dog’s energy level and personality are great fits as well.”
It’s confusing for animals and sometimes heartbreaking for humans for an adopted pet to be returned to the shelter because the match didn’t take.
“We want all adoptions to result in lifelong friendships,” wrote Morrell. “Approach an animal adoption like you would approach meeting a new best friend, with an open mind, an open heart and a positive attitude.”
PAWS Humane is online at www.pawshumane.org. The telephone number for the shelter a quarter-mile east of Cooper Creek Park is 706-565-0035.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
