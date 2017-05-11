Historic garden discovered at Wynnton Road property now on the market

Sandra Garrett always knew there was something special about the gardens behind her family’s home.
Her parents — Robert and Edith Garrett — purchased the historic W.C. Bradley property at 1327 Wynnton Road in 1961 for a home photography studio. They were drawn to the lush greenery and colorful blossoms; as well as the terraces, stones and brickwork that accented the property that they bought from Minnie Scarbrough, a relative of the Bradleys.
Over the years, the Garretts photographed hundreds of Columbus families on the grounds. Yet, they had no idea of the garden’s historic significance.
Now, more than 50 years later, Garrett and her siblings have learned that the garden was designed by William C. Pauley, the first professionally trained landscape architect to establish a permanent practice in Atlanta and one of the state’s most famous practitioners in the field.
The discovery captured the attention of Staci Catron and Lee Dunn, two Atlanta researchers and garden enthusiasts who came to Columbus on Thursday to register the garden. On display were the original Pauley drawings for the site.
“I represent the Garden Club of Georgia in its historical landscape initiative, and it is our goal to document (as many of) Georgia’s historic landscapes and gardens as we possibly can,” Dunn said in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. “Even those that are no longer here, we’d like to have chronicled in our garden library at the Atlanta History Center. And so, we’ve come today to do a historic survey of this garden, take photographs of it, take historic documents and make them a repository at the Cherokee Garden Library (in Atlanta).”
Catron, director of the Cherokee Garden Library, said Pauley was a very well-known early 20th century landscape architect who designed both public and private gardens in and around Georgia, starting in the 20-teens and going all the way past World War II.
“The garden in Columbus was designed in 1936 for the Scarborough family of Columbus,” she said, touring the garden now overgrown with foliage. “And you see a lot of signature Pauley formal design elements in the landscape here - his use of brick, the multiple terraces, a beautiful ornate pavilion to anchor one of the first terraces of the garden, and wonderful details like the fountain and other elements here, are all very typical of Pauley’s design from this era.”
Garrett said she made the discovery while trying to sell the property, which includes historic gardens connecting to neighboring Columbus Museum's historic Bradley Olmstead Gardens. She said it’s listed for $575,000, which was done before the history was unearthed.
“We knew the garden was significant, but it was rumored for years that it was an Olmstead garden, but I recognized through history that Olmstead was no longer alive when these gardens were designed,” she said. “So when we pulled out the original plans that had been put away, we discovered that they were done by Pauley, a landscape architect from Atlanta.”
Not being familiar with landscape architectural history, Garrett didn’t realize the importance of that piece of information. It was her realtor, Jeanne Hasty, who really delved into the research. She told her husband, the Rev. Chuck Hasty, about the amazing discovery. In the fall, he mentioned it to Dunn while she was in town as a speaker for Columbus Rotary.
Dunn, who had just published a book about the founder of Georgia Tech, was very familiar with Pauley’s work.
“She immediately changed her plans and came to tour the gardens,” Garrett said. “I must admit it was one of my happier days, because I had been loving this garden for so long, working in it, trying to maintain it; and, from time to time, having resistance for wanting to spend the time and the effort to try to keep it in repair.
“And so, when Lee came to see it that day, she was so excited,” she said. “I could remember both of us just getting chill bumps just all over. It was such a fulfilling time for me to know that which I have loved for so long is as important as I thought that it was.”
Dunn said she was surprised to find the “rare and exquisite jewel of a garden” hidden under many years of growth.
“But you could still see the wonderful bones of William C. Pauley’s plan for this garden,” she said.
“He worked to achieve the registration of landscape architects in Georgia and was granted the first state license to practice landscape architecture,” according to information provided by Hasty. He designed significant private estates and residences, as well as campuses for colleges, hospitals, and cemeteries in the Southeast.
Garrett said the family’s photography studio existed on the property from 1961 until 2008. Time Life featured the studio in a book published in the 1970s. She had the book on display Thursday as the historians surveyed the property.
The family sold the property for a period of time, and it wasn’t properly maintained, she said. Now, it’s back in the siblings’ possession and they put it on the market about 18 months ago.
“It’s special and so unique that it’s going to take someone of a unique character that would like to buy it, renovate and maintain it,” she said.
