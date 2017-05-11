Local

May 11, 2017 8:13 PM

Boy, 7, escaped serious injuries trying to cross Forrest Road

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A 7-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday while trying to cross the street in the 4300 block of Forrest Road at Reese Road, authorities said Thursday.

Codie Adams, who lives in the area, was treated for abrasions on the right side of his face, leg and chest at Midtown Medical Center after the 4:58 p.m. crash at Reese Road.

Police said a 2001 Toyota Tacoma driven by Mary Johnson of Columbus was traveling west on Forrest Road when the driver thought she hit an animal in the road. Johnson went down the street and turned around before she noticed it was a pedestrian.

The boy was knocked into the ditch. A witness siting on a porch heard the pickup truck slam on brakes before hitting the boy. Nearby, the boy’s brother was walking east of the pedestrian before yelling at the boy to get out of the roadway.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

