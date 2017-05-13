‘I wanted to teach my children that you have to lean on yourself’: Mom fulfills dream of owning home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 It's full STEM ahead for two schools Pause 3:28 Sandra Garrett tells how she discovered that the garden on her property is a historic treasure. 2:52 Shaw High grad fighting to keep her boyfriend in the United States 2:06 Mothers Day holds new meaning for Lindsay Ellis 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting 2:59 Rev. Rodney Mitchell getting a new role at Auburn Heights Baptist Church 1:23 Job Spotlight on Kirsten King, social media and branding executive 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 0:52 Army officer shares emotions while waiting for fallen soldier's motorcade to pass Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Catina Cooper did not think she would ever own a home but then she got help. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com