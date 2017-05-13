CSU Educator of Year to graduates: ‘Don’t go down without a fight’

During the 114th commencement ceremony at Columbus State University’s Frank G. Lumpkin Center on Saturday, 2017 Educator of the Year Edward O’Donnell said responding to overwhelming challenges is what makes you different.
“Don’t go down without a fight,” O’Donnell said to a packed center during a 3 p.m. graduation. The ceremony with 362 graduates was the third at the school since Friday where more than 1,000 students graduated over the last two days.
O’Donnell told the graduates that setbacks will happen, to trust your gut but do your homework first, and try not to take yourself so seriously.
O’Donnell is a graduate from the University of Akron where he received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in accounting. He also earned a Ph.D. in marketing from Kent State University. At CSU, O’Donnell is an associate professor of marketing in the Turner College of Business.
He said he always thought he would end up like his father and grandfather, working at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., or possibly in the tool and die trade. On his first day at college, a professor stood up and said only one in four of you will survive the program.
O’Donnell said he graduated from high school at the bottom of his class, but that moment changed his life. “I determined at that moment that I was going to do whatever it took to get through the program,” he said.
He did very well, in fact, and left college with six job offers, from working in the military to nuclear facilities. He was only qualified to hold one of those positions after he went to the doctor and learned he had a low blood count. That left O’Donnell with the least favorable job option at Aircraft Braking Systems, the parent company of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
Among the graduates in the center was Alix Chavez, a Columbus resident and Illinois native who waited six years to earn her master’s degree in business administration from the Turner College of Business.
“I’m excited and ready to be done with school,” said a smiling Chavez, who went straight through college after high school. She started college at age 18.
She said her most difficult challenges were getting married to her soldier husband and having two babies. “I’ve been having a lot of work and school to balance,” she said.
Chavez praised the efforts of her mother and husband in helping her achieve a goal. Chavez said she plans to continue working for Ford as a manager.
Her husband was on assignment and wasn’t able to make it to the graduation, but her mother was there.
