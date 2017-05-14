Columbus swimming pools to open soon for summer

City swimming pools in Columbus will open for the summer on May 27.
The announcement was made by the Parks & Recreation Department.
The outdoor pools are located at 2300 Double Churches Road, 6550 Psalmond Road, 1600 Howe Avenue and 5033 Steam Mill Road.
According to the Columbus Consolidated Government website, the outdoor pools will open from noon – 6 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m on Saturday and Sunday.
They will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
The Columbus Aquatic Center, `1603 Midtown Drive, which features an indoor pool, is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.
Swim lessons are available at the different locations.
Admission prices for Columbus residents at the outdoor pools are $1 for ages 11 and under, $2 for ages 12-17, $3 for ages 18-54, and $2 for ages 55 and older.
Indoor pool admission prices are $2 for ages 11 and under, $3 for ages 12-17, $5 for ages 18-54 and $3 for ages 55 and older.
For more information contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 706-225-4658.
