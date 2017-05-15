Local

May 15, 2017 8:00 AM

Missing man found safe, Columbus police say

By Sarah Robinson

A 40-year-old man who authorities announced was missing on Sunday afternoon has been located.

Columbus police said Shawn St. John was found safe. Officials have yet to release details about exactly when and where he was found, but at the time of his disappearance officials suspected that he may have been in the Columbus or Phenix City area.

Authorities gave a detailed description of a blue 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck that they believed he was driving at the time he was reported missing.

