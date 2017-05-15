Firefighters respond to explosion at business near Manchester Expressway

Firefighters with Columbus Fire & EMS responded Monday morning to a reported explosion and fire at FleetPride at 4313 Woodruff Road in Columbus.

The business is located just behind the KFC restaurant that's on the corner of Manchester Expressway and Woodruff Road.

Officials said they received a call around 10:55 a.m. about a fire. Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said a fork lift hit a gas meter that was outside the building, causing a fire outside that heated up the interior wall and caused supplies against the wall to catch fire.

Shores said one person may have been burned and transported to the hospital but he could not confirm the report.

Columbus Fire & EMS and Liberty Utilities are still on the scene. Shores said officials hope to have the fire under control in about 30 minutes to an hour.

A portion of the intersection at Manchester Expressway and Woodruff Road is currently closed.

Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more details become available.