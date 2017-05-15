‘He’s the kind of person that we need in America’: Friends of Shaw High grad shocked by judge’s decision

Immigration Judge Dan Trimble sympathized with a Shaw High grad facing deportation — he even described him as a good person — but in the end he rejected the undocumented immigrant’s bond request during a hearing on Monday morning.
That means Jose Gonzalez Ochoa will remain detained at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga., while his attorney tries to obtain a U visa reserved for victims of domestic violence.
Ochoa appeared at the hearing unshaven and dressed in a blue jumpsuit. Sitting in the courtroom were his girlfriend, 7-year-old sister, two former teachers, friends and other supporters. Some broke into tears when the Judge made the decision.
“I was very surprised by the outcome because Jose is such a good and caring person, and he’s the kind of person that we need in America,” said Susan Krysak, a retired Columbus school teacher who ministers to families at the detention center. “I didn’t see the need in keeping him here, when he’s just going to suffer, because the men get sick here and it’s physically and mentally so hard for them.”
Ochoa’s attorney, Britt Thames, presented a case showing that Ochoa is eligible for a U visa, but the judge denied bond because he had not received certification from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Thames said the Department of Homeland Security government attorney working on the case has agreed to expedite the request, and the process could take a few weeks.
“Right now he won’t be deported unless he decides that he wants voluntary departure,” Thames said of Ochoa. “He has a hearing coming up in about a week, but the judge is not going to deport him at that time. He’ll ask him if he wants to file for relief and give him time to file applications. And that will give him more time while we’re waiting on the certification from immigration services.”
After the hearing, Ochoa spoke to the Ledger-Enquirer while sitting in a visitation room at the detention center. He said he was disappointed, but hopeful that he would receive the visa in the near future. He said he is tired of living in the shadows, and he hopes to soon be living legally in the United States.
“I just talked with my lawyer maybe 20 minutes ago, and he told me, ‘Just be patient, just be patient. We’re going to get this paper. And you heard the judge, he said that if you get this paper, there is no reason for you to be here. So just stay hopeful.’ So I just stay with faith.”
Yet, it was difficult seeing his friends in the courtroom on Monday and not being able to talk with them, he said. From his window he could see his girlfriend, Marta Lopez, walking in the parking lot to her car.
“I wish I could just open the door and go, but I can’t,” he said.
Ochoa, who crossed the U.S.-Mexican border with his father and brother at age 13, said he doesn’t know what he would do if deported back to Guatemala where he left his aging grandparents in 2010.
“What am I going to do in Guatemala? I don’t have friends, family, nothing,” he said. “All my family are here, all the people that I know, they’re here. Why they want to send me to Guatemala?”
He had hoped to become legal under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program launched by the Obama administration in 2012. But he is ineligible because the cut off date is 2007 and he didn’t arrive until three years later.
“I know I don’t have any legal paper, that’s not my fault and I’ve been trying,” he said. “... I finished high school hoping that there was some way to fix my legal status. I think this is an opportunity. If I make it, I make it. At least I tried, and tried to do things right.”
Ochoa said he hears all kinds of heart-wrenching stories from other detainees, some of them illegal immigrants picked up in Columbus. They tell him that his situation is no big deal, and no one will care.
“I hope they care,” he said. “It’s a big deal for me; it’s my life.”
After Monday’s hearing, Lopez cried while thinking about her boyfriend still locked up in the facility. She said she will be traveling back to Spain for the summer, and had hoped to have the case resolved before her trip.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said while sobbing. “The judge said this is the kind of person we don’t mind having in America, but he denied the bond.”
Ochoa entered the country illegally with his father when he was 13 years old. He was arrested on Easter Sunday while driving with Lopez to a family picnic. A Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for going a little over the speed limit, he said. When he couldn’t produce any paperwork, he was taken to the Hamilton jail, and then picked up two days later by ICE agents.
Thames said Ochao was “systematically beaten and abused by his father.” And David Ranieri, senior assistant solicitor general for Muscogee County, said his office has a pending case against Jose Gonzalez Sr., stemming from a Sept. 27, 2016, incident. He said the father was charged with simple battery, physical harm and family violence after allegedly “pushing and punching” his son.
Rodrigo Perez said he tended to Ochoa’s wounds when his father assaulted him a few years ago. He said Ochoa’s back was bleeding after Gonzalez Sr. beat him with cables, and he stayed with his family for a few days.
“I want him to stay here, he’s a good person,” he said Monday. “He’s like a brother, and my best friend.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
